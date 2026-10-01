GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-German government raises forecasts for 2026 and 2027, source said - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-German government raises forecasts for 2026 and 2027, source said

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Economy Germany

German Government Increases Growth Forecasts for 2026 and 2027 Amid Economic Optimism

Revised Economic Projections and Official Announcements

By Holger Hansen

Updated Growth Forecasts for 2026 and 2027

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The German government has raised its forecast for economic growth to 1.3% in 2026 and 1.1% in 2027, a person familiar with the draft told Reuters on Thursday.

Comparison to Previous Projections

The government expected 0.5% growth for 2026 and 0.9% in 2027 in its April forecasts.

Long-Term Outlook for 2028

For 2028, the government expects growth of 0.6%.

Upcoming Official Presentation

The government will officially present the new forecasts on October 8. 

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; writing by Maria Martinez; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Growth forecasts for 2026 doubled from spring’s 0.5% to 1.3%, signaling improved outlook
  • 2027 projection also revised up from 0.9% to 1.1%, while 2028 expected at 0.6%
  • Economic recovery supported by stronger domestic demand and elevated fiscal spending

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Traders turn most bearish against the euro since March

Traders turn most bearish against the euro since March

Image for Russia's Putin says continuation of international conflicts is highly likely as world changes

Russia's Putin says continuation of international conflicts is highly likely as world changes

Image for Bond markets functioning in orderly manner, IMF says

Bond markets functioning in orderly manner, IMF says

Image for Bolivia detains attorney general, government ministry says

Bolivia detains attorney general, government ministry says

Image for Oil prices rise $3 as China suspends fuel exports

Oil prices rise $3 as China suspends fuel exports

Image for UK homeowners take a hit as global bond selloff deepens

UK homeowners take a hit as global bond selloff deepens

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Why Customer Advances Need a Cash Plan
Why Customer Advances Need a Cash Plan
Image for Europe's defence spending props up shrinking refining sector, says VAROPreem CEO 
Europe's defence spending props up shrinking refining sector, says VAROPreem CEO 
Image for Accenture's strong annual forecast sparks rally in IT consulting stocks
Accenture's strong annual forecast sparks rally in IT consulting stocks
Image for UK banks tumble as gilt yields hit highest since 1998, budget jitters mount
UK banks tumble as gilt yields hit highest since 1998, budget jitters mount
Image for ICC, insurer Axa cut ties amid Trump campaign against court
ICC, insurer Axa cut ties amid Trump campaign against court
Image for Bank of England official says central bank mishandled its first response to Iran shock
Bank of England official says central bank mishandled its first response to Iran shock
Image for Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say
Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say
Image for EU governments spent €18 billion in 2026 to cushion energy price jump
EU governments spent €18 billion in 2026 to cushion energy price jump
Image for Analysis-Entrenched premium leaves gold primed to climb despite surge in US bond yields
Analysis-Entrenched premium leaves gold primed to climb despite surge in US bond yields
Image for ConocoPhillips explores sale of Norway business and UK Teesside asset
ConocoPhillips explores sale of Norway business and UK Teesside asset
Image for Social media harms democracy by spreading rumors, survey shows
Social media harms democracy by spreading rumors, survey shows
Image for TotalEnergies to invest $10 billion in Argentina, CEO Pouyanne says
TotalEnergies to invest $10 billion in Argentina, CEO Pouyanne says
View All Finance Posts