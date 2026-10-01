GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK police arrest dual UK-Iranian man in Fairford air base investigation - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

UK police arrest dual UK-Iranian man in Fairford air base investigation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines security UK News International Relations

UK Police Arrest Dual UK-Iranian in Suspected RAF Fairford Terror Plot

Details Emerge on RAF Fairford Terror Plot Investigation

Initial Arrests and Police Response

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism police investigating a suspected plot involving an air base used by the US to target Iran said on Thursday they had arrested a dual UK-Iranian national on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

In an incident which triggered a huge police response, raised ‌alarm among Western allies, and remains largely unexplained, five British men in their 20s were arrested on Sunday on suspected terrorism and explosive offences near RAF Fairford in western England.

The men were later released without charge on police bail. But counter-terrorism police said they were considering whether a foreign state had been involved in the incident and Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday it might have had an Iranian link.

Iran's Response to Accusations

Iran has said accusations it was involved were baseless and on Thursday summoned the British ambassador in Tehran over the issue.

Ongoing Investigation and Recent Developments

In the latest development, police said they had arrested the 27-year-old dual national in London while a second British man, 26, had also been questioned under caution and searches carried out at two properties.

"The investigation into circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is hugely complex, and our specialist teams are interrogating multiple lines of enquiry," Britain's Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Vicki Evans, said in a statement.

"As we’ve made clear, we’re looking at all possible angles – including possible foreign state involvement."

Sequence of Events at RAF Fairford

Police launched a massive operation in the early hours of Sunday "due to a range of information" including an alert from a local farmer who became suspicious of the men who she had seen near the base in three vans.

However, the Times newspaper reported ​that one of the men had also called emergency services shortly before being ​arrested.

Detectives have confirmed that although petrol was found in the vans used by the men, no improvised ​explosive device was present.

International Cooperation and Political Reactions

Burnham said Britain was working closely with the US, whose bombers have in recent months used Fairford to launch missions against Iran, although US President Donald Trump said he would not have released the men, who police said were only freed under stringent conditions.

Trump previously said those involved had planned "big damage" while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also pointed to the "hands of a foreign actor" in the incident.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Michael Holden; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • A 27‑year‑old dual UK‑Iranian national was arrested in Westminster on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts in connection with activity near RAF Fairford (axios.com).
  • Five British men in their 20s, initially detained near RAF Fairford on explosives and terrorism suspicions, were released on bail under strict conditions (counterterrorism.police.uk).
  • Police emphasise the investigation is “hugely complex,” exploring multiple lines of inquiry including possible foreign state involvement, amid indications of an Iranian link and denial from Tehran (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a dual UK-Iranian national arrested in London?
British counter-terrorism police arrested the individual on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts related to an incident at RAF Fairford.
What triggered the police investigation at RAF Fairford?
A suspicious incident involving five men near the air base and information from a local farmer prompted a large police response.
Was there any evidence of explosives at the scene?
Police confirmed petrol was found in the vans but no improvised explosive device was present.
Is Iran suspected of involvement in the incident?
Authorities are investigating potential foreign state involvement, including a possible Iranian link, though Iran denies the accusations.
What actions did police take after the initial arrests at RAF Fairford?
The initial five men were released on bail, while further arrests and property searches were conducted as part of the investigation.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Merz warns of more Russian hybrid attacks as he reaffirms support for Ukraine

Merz warns of more Russian hybrid attacks as he reaffirms support for Ukraine

Image for Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say

Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say

Image for ICC, insurer Axa cut ties amid Trump campaign against court

ICC, insurer Axa cut ties amid Trump campaign against court

Image for Supermodel Naomi Campbell wins appeal against charity trustee ban

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wins appeal against charity trustee ban

Image for Teachers' strike brings new upheaval for Libyans as school year stalls

Teachers' strike brings new upheaval for Libyans as school year stalls

Image for EU cuts aid to Sierra Leone over its help to convicted cocaine kingpin, Netherlands says

EU cuts aid to Sierra Leone over its help to convicted cocaine kingpin, Netherlands says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Students torch at least two schools as high school protests rage across France
Students torch at least two schools as high school protests rage across France
Image for Russia's Putin says continuation of international conflicts is highly likely as world changes
Russia's Putin says continuation of international conflicts is highly likely as world changes
Image for Israel's Netanyahu: Co-pilot of flydubai plane underwent radical Islamist indoctrination
Israel's Netanyahu: Co-pilot of flydubai plane underwent radical Islamist indoctrination
Image for Spanish police arrest 16-year old leader of hacker group in Europe-wide probe
Spanish police arrest 16-year old leader of hacker group in Europe-wide probe
Image for As Germany's Merz feels the pressure, an ally seeks to avoid leadership talk
As Germany's Merz feels the pressure, an ally seeks to avoid leadership talk
Image for Greece proposes suspending asylum requests in emergencies
Greece proposes suspending asylum requests in emergencies
Image for US sees Chinese invasion of Taiwan unlikely next year despite 2027 timeline, sources say
US sees Chinese invasion of Taiwan unlikely next year despite 2027 timeline, sources say
Image for Russia expels Hungarian diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Russia expels Hungarian diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Image for As rents rise, Berlin's underground scene feels the pinch
As rents rise, Berlin's underground scene feels the pinch
Image for Spanish king to visit disputed enclaves, testing Morocco ties after border crisis
Spanish king to visit disputed enclaves, testing Morocco ties after border crisis
Image for Putin sees boost to ties from APEC meet with China's Xi, Russian agencies say
Putin sees boost to ties from APEC meet with China's Xi, Russian agencies say
Image for Kremlin critic Kasparov says US and Lithuania warned him of assassination threat
Kremlin critic Kasparov says US and Lithuania warned him of assassination threat
View All Headlines Posts