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ICC cuts ties with AXA over US sanctions, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ICC cuts ties with AXA over US sanctions, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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ICC Terminates AXA Insurance Contract Over US Sanctions Risk

ICC and AXA End Health Insurance Partnership

Background of the Termination

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court has cut ties with its health insurance provider Axa in a bid to shield itself from US sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Mutual Agreement Details

A spokesperson for the ICC told the paper Axa and the court had “decided by mutual agreement to terminate the contractual relationship” and that it would use a new, unnamed health insurance provider.

AXA's Statement on US Sanctions

Axa was quoted in the FT as saying: “It is a complex and sensitive case given the risks arising from the extraterritorial application of US sanctions. Situations of this kind, which are extremely difficult for the individuals affected, are relatively new and reflect an international environment that has become increasingly tense and complex for businesses.”

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The ICC ended its insurance agreement with Axa by mutual consent to avoid exposure to the U.S.’s expansive sanctions framework, as reported by the Financial Times and Reuters.
  • Axa cited the growing complexity and sensitivity of extraterritorial U.S. sanctions, stressing their disruptive impact on international business operations, especially for individuals in affected institutions.
  • This decision underscores broader concerns over U.S. sanctions’ reach, which have prompted institutions and service providers globally to reassess and often withdraw services to reduce legal and financial exposure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the ICC cut ties with AXA?
The ICC ended its contract with AXA to protect itself from risks arising from the extraterritorial application of US sanctions.
Was the contract termination between ICC and AXA mutual?
Yes, both the ICC and AXA agreed by mutual decision to terminate the contractual relationship.
Who will provide health insurance for the ICC after AXA?
The ICC has selected a new health insurance provider, but the name was not disclosed.
What did AXA say about the contract termination?
AXA described the situation as complex and sensitive due to the risks from US sanctions, reflecting an increasingly tense global business environment.
When was the ICC-AXA contract termination reported?
The termination was reported on October 1 by the Financial Times.

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