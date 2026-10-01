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Rubio to visit Iceland, Greece and Portugal next week - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rubio to visit Iceland, Greece and Portugal next week

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Rubio to Discuss Economic and Security Cooperation in Iceland, Greece, and Portugal

US Secretary of State's Upcoming Diplomatic Visits

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Iceland, Greece and Portugal next week to discuss economic and security cooperation and other issues, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Visit to Iceland

Focus on Economic and Security Collaboration

Rubio will begin his October 5-8 trip with talks in Reykjavik with Icelandic officials on "economic and security collaboration," the statement said.

Visit to Greece

US-Greece Strategic Dialogue

Deepening Cooperation on Defense and Energy

In Athens, it said, Rubio said will lead the US delegation for the sixth session of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue, a high-level diplomatic forum on deepening cooperation on defense, energy, regional security and other areas.

Visit to Portugal

Advancing Defense, Economic, and Technology Cooperation

Rubio then flies to Lisbon for talks with Portuguese officials "to advance defense, economic and technology cooperation," the statement said.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Jonathan Landay, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Rubio's upcoming October 5–8 trip underscores growing U.S. engagement in Northern and Southern Europe through economic, security and tech dialogues.
  • In Iceland, talks will occur amid a trade slowdown—U.S. goods and services trade with Iceland fell in 2025 to about $4.6 billion.
  • In Greece, Rubio will chair the sixth U.S.–Greece Strategic Dialogue, part of a long‑running framework strengthening NATO, defense, energy and space collaboration.
  • In Portugal, discussions will aim to advance U.S.‑Portugal cooperation in defense, economics and technology.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries will Marco Rubio visit next week?
Marco Rubio will visit Iceland, Greece, and Portugal next week.
What is the main focus of Rubio's trip to Iceland?
In Iceland, Rubio will discuss economic and security collaboration with Icelandic officials.
What event will Rubio attend in Greece?
Rubio will lead the US delegation for the sixth session of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue.
What will Rubio discuss in Portugal?
In Portugal, Rubio will advance defense, economic, and technology cooperation with Portuguese officials.
When will Rubio's diplomatic trip take place?
Rubio's trip will occur from October 5 to October 8.

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