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Russia's Putin says continuation of international conflicts is highly likely as world changes - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Putin says continuation of international conflicts is highly likely as world changes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Putin Predicts Ongoing International Conflicts as Global Dynamics Shift

Putin's Perspective on Global Conflicts and Western Influence

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that international conflicts were highly likely to continue as the world changed, but that the situation would get better as what he called Western hegemony waned. 

Concerns Over Catastrophic Scenarios

Catastrophic scenarios had to be avoided, Putin said.

Putin's Analysis of Global Shifts

"Regardless of which scenario unfolds globally in the coming years, the continuation of international conflicts is, unfortunately, highly likely. This is due in part to the fact that ongoing fundamental shifts—and the opportunities they present—fuel ambitions and a willingness to take risks for the sake of a seemingly massive payoff," Putin said. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Reuters Moscow bureau Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Putin asserted that shifting global dynamics—especially a decline in Western hegemony—are fuelling ambitions and risk‑taking, making more conflicts likely to emerge as the world order evolves (en.wikipedia.org).
  • He emphasized the need to avoid catastrophic outcomes despite his belief that international tensions and armed conflicts are poised to persist amid geopolitical transformation (apnews.com).
  • This outlook aligns with trends in the ongoing Russia‑Ukraine war—analysts see Russia likely to escalate operations, facing battlefield challenges and economic strain, while using continued conflict to justify domestic sacrifices and geopolitical positioning (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Putin say about the likelihood of international conflicts?
Putin stated that the continuation of international conflicts is highly likely as the world undergoes fundamental shifts.
Why does Putin believe conflicts will continue globally?
He attributes ongoing conflicts to major changes in the world driving ambitions and risks for potentially large payoffs.
How does Putin expect the situation to improve?
Putin believes the situation will get better as Western hegemony wanes.
What must be avoided according to Putin?
Putin stressed that catastrophic scenarios must be avoided in the context of global shifts.

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