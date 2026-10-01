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Spanish police arrest 16-year old leader of hacker group in Europe-wide probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance cybersecurity Europe law enforcement

Spanish Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Leader of KillSec Hacker Group in Major Probe

Details of the KillSec Hacker Group Investigation

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Spanish police said on Thursday they arrested a 16-year-old suspected to be the main operator of a hacker group called KillSec as part of a Europe-wide probe into around 1,000 ransomware attacks in two years.

Suspects and Arrests

Main Suspect

• The teenager arrested in the city of Alicante is a Romanian national, Spanish police said in a statement

Other Arrests and Extradition

• He is suspected of being the "administrator" of KillSec, said a spokesperson for Europol, the EU's law ​enforcement agency

• Police arrested two other people in their twenties, one in Britain and the other in Romania, the spokesperson added. An extradition request has been filed by Puerto Rico for the man arrested in Britain, she added

• A fourth person, a developer who turned 18 in August and so was a minor when some of the offences were committed, has also been identified but not arrested

KillSec's Modus Operandi

Exploiting Vulnerabilities

• KillSec "exploited software vulnerabilities and poorly secured access points, particularly to cloud storage," to copy sensitive information, Europol said in a statement

Ransom Demands

• KillSec then threatened the organisations with the publication of their data unless paid. "The group obtained substantial ransom payments," the statement said

Police Operations

International Raids

• Police raided eight houses in Spain, Greece, Romania and Britain and seized evidence and assets

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • The teenager, believed to be KillSec’s administrator, was arrested in Alicante on October 1, 2026, within the Europe‑wide KillSwitch operation involving Europol, Eurojust, and cyber‑security firms Bitdefender and Group‑IB (europol.europa.eu).
  • Law enforcement dismantled significant infrastructure: they seized five central servers, took control of the group’s leak site, secured at least 110 TB of stolen data, and redirected domains to police seizure notices (europol.europa.eu).
  • Authorities attribute roughly 1,000 ransomware attacks to KillSec since 2024, with around 500 confirmed successful breaches and substantial ransoms, including payments up to €500,000 in crypto (europol.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the KillSec hacker group?
A 16-year-old Romanian national, suspected to be the main operator of KillSec, was arrested in Alicante, Spain.
What was the hacker group KillSec accused of?
KillSec was accused of exploiting software vulnerabilities to steal sensitive information and demanding ransom payments from organizations.
How many people were arrested during the Europe-wide probe?
Three people were arrested: a 16-year-old in Spain, one in Britain, and one in Romania. A fourth person has been identified but not arrested.
Which countries were involved in the police raids?
Police raided homes in Spain, Greece, Romania, and Britain as part of the investigation.
What action has been taken against the arrested individuals?
An extradition request has been filed by Puerto Rico for the man arrested in Britain, and assets were seized during the raids.

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