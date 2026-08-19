UK inflation picks up to 2.9% year-on-year in July

UK Inflation Climbs to 2.9% in July 2024 as Energy Prices Rise
UK Inflation Rate Rises in July 2024
Official Figures Show Increase
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation increased in July to 2.9% from a 15-month low of 2.6% in June, official figures showed on Wednesday.
Factors Behind the Inflation Rise
Impact of Energy Price Cap
Economists polled by Reuters had widely expected to see a rise in inflation to 2.9%, spurred by an increase in household energy bills after a 13% increase in a price cap set by regulator Ofgem took effect last month.
Bank of England Forecasts
The Bank of England predicted a smaller rise to 2.8% in forecasts published at the end of last month.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; Editing by Muvija M)