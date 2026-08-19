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UK inflation picks up to 2.9% year-on-year in July - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK inflation picks up to 2.9% year-on-year in July

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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UK Inflation Climbs to 2.9% in July 2024 as Energy Prices Rise

UK Inflation Rate Rises in July 2024

Official Figures Show Increase

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation increased in July to 2.9% from a 15-month low of 2.6% in June, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Factors Behind the Inflation Rise

Impact of Energy Price Cap

Economists polled by Reuters had widely expected to see a rise in inflation to 2.9%, spurred by an increase in household energy bills after a 13% increase in a price cap set by regulator Ofgem took effect last month.

Bank of England Forecasts

The Bank of England predicted a smaller rise to 2.8% in forecasts published at the end of last month.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; Editing by Muvija M)

Key Takeaways

  • Inflation rose to 2.9% year‑on‑year in July, up from 2.6% in June. ‑ ONS/Reuters data driven by higher energy costs. (moneyweek.com)
  • The 13% increase in Ofgem’s energy price cap—from the start of July—boosted utility bill contributions to inflation. (ofgem.gov.uk)
  • The Bank of England had forecast a smaller rise to 2.8%, and is monitoring pass-through effects of energy into broader inflationary pressures. (bankofengland.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the UK inflation rate in July 2024?
The UK consumer price inflation rate rose to 2.9% in July 2024.
How does July's inflation rate compare to June's?
July's inflation rate increased from 2.6% in June to 2.9%.
What caused the increase in UK inflation?
The rise was mainly driven by higher household energy bills after a 13% increase in the Ofgem price cap.

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