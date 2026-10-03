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US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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US-Russia Ukraine Talks Expand to Global Multi-Billion Dollar Oil Agreement

Overview of US-Russia Ukraine Negotiations and Oil Deal

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Trump administration’s talks with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine have expanded to include a multibillion-dollar oil deal that would benefit Middle Eastern business executives with ties to US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

Details of the Oil Deal

The deal, which is contingent on approval from the US government and the Kremlin, involves a sprawling set of oil fields, refineries and gas stations around the world owned by Russian energy group Lukoil, according to the report.

Stakeholders and Participants

The White House, the US Treasury Department and Lukoil didn't respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The group pursuing the deal includes US investor and billionaire Todd Boehly, two Middle Eastern groups that have done business with Kushner or Witkoff's family, and an arm of the US government, the newspaper said.

Putin’s Involvement and Strategic Implications

Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the deal during a September 5 meeting with Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin, the NYT said citing people familiar with the meeting. Putin proposed completing the deal as a way to show Russians they could do business with the United States, one of the people said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Talks to end the Ukraine war have expanded to include a multi‑billion‑dollar oil deal linked to Lukoil, requiring U.S. and Kremlin approval
  • Beneficiaries include U.S. investor Todd Boehly and Middle Eastern groups with ties to Kushner and Witkoff
  • Putin raised the deal during a September 5 meeting with the envoys, framing it as a symbol of business engagement with the U.S.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of recent US-Russia talks on Ukraine?
The talks have expanded to include a multi-billion dollar oil deal involving Russian energy group Lukoil.
Who are the key executives involved in the proposed oil deal?
US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, along with billionaire Todd Boehly and Middle Eastern business groups.
What assets are included in the Lukoil deal?
The deal concerns oil fields, refineries, and gas stations owned by Lukoil globally.
What is required for the Lukoil deal to proceed?
The deal requires approval from both the US government and the Kremlin.
Why did Russian President Putin propose completing the oil deal?
Putin aimed to show Russians that business with the United States was possible.

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