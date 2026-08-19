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China urges respect for digital sovereignty in AI race - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China urges respect for digital sovereignty in AI race

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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China Calls for Digital Sovereignty Respect in Global Artificial Intelligence Race

China's Stance on Digital Sovereignty and the AI Race

Background and Recent Developments

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday urged respect for each country's digital sovereignty, after a report the U.S. would ask countries to choose sides in the artificial intelligence race with Beijing.

Official Statements from China

China is opposed to taking sides and forming camps on AI, its foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular briefing.

U.S. Position and Global Implications

The U.S. is preparing to tell dozens of countries they must pick sides in the artificial intelligence race with China, warning they will be excluded from a U.S.-led AI coalition if they also sign up for Beijing's competing framework, according to a U.S. official and an internal draft reviewed by Reuters.

China's Emphasis on National Choice

"Each country has the right to choose its partners based on its national conditions and development needs," Lin said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Liz Lee; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • China emphasizes that no country should be forced into ideological or technological blocs, reiterating its longstanding principle of non-interference in global digital governance. (fmprc.gov.cn)
  • The concept of digital or 'AI sovereignty' underpins China's position, aiming for control over its AI ecosystem—from data to infrastructure—in line with national development goals. (brookings.edu)
  • Meanwhile, the U.S. is promoting its own strategy of embedding American AI infrastructure and standards globally, framing participation in U.S.-led coalitions as contingent on strategic alignment. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did China urge regarding digital sovereignty in AI?
China urged respect for each country's digital sovereignty in the ongoing artificial intelligence race.
What is China's stance on choosing sides in the AI race?
China opposes countries being required to take sides or form exclusive camps in the AI sector.
What is the US reportedly planning in relation to China's AI efforts?
The US plans to ask countries to join a US-led AI coalition and avoid participation in China's competing AI framework.
Who commented on China's position at the briefing?
Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, expressed the nation's position on the matter.

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