China Calls for Digital Sovereignty Respect in Global Artificial Intelligence Race

China's Stance on Digital Sovereignty and the AI Race

Background and Recent Developments

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday urged respect for each country's digital sovereignty, after a report the U.S. would ask countries to choose sides in the artificial intelligence race with Beijing.

Official Statements from China

China is opposed to taking sides and forming camps on AI, its foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular briefing.

U.S. Position and Global Implications

The U.S. is preparing to tell dozens of countries they must pick sides in the artificial intelligence race with China, warning they will be excluded from a U.S.-led AI coalition if they also sign up for Beijing's competing framework, according to a U.S. official and an internal draft reviewed by Reuters.

China's Emphasis on National Choice

"Each country has the right to choose its partners based on its national conditions and development needs," Lin said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Liz Lee; Editing by Kate Mayberry)