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Paris police chief says student protest movement out of control, urges peaceful action - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Paris police chief says student protest movement out of control, urges peaceful action

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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Paris Police Chief Urges Peace Amid Escalating Student Protests Across France

Escalation of Student Protests and Official Responses

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The student protest movement that has spread across France is now "out of control", the Paris police chief said on Saturday, urging demonstrators to return to peaceful action and warning that authorities would respond firmly to violence and vandalism.

Nationwide Clashes and Arrests

Riot police clashed with high school students across France on Friday and unions called for teachers to strike as President Emmanuel Macron's government battled to contain increasingly violent protests over classroom conditions and funding.

Since Monday, around 5,000 people, mostly teenagers, have been arrested nationwide and dozens injured.

Impact on Law Enforcement and Public

Agathe Foucault, a spokesperson for the national police, told RTL radio on Saturday that more than 600 police officers had also been injured.

Teachers and members of the public have been attacked, while damage to property is estimated in the tens of millions of euros.

Authorities' Appeals and Warnings

Paris police chief Patrice Faure, in an open letter published on X ahead of planned renewed protests from next Tuesday, said those who had launched the movement no longer controlled it and called on students to abandon school blockades and unrest in favour of peaceful forms of protest.

Call for Peaceful Protest

"It is time to return to peaceful forms of action," Faure wrote, saying parents also had a responsibility to steer their children away from what he described as the influence of "professional rioters" and their supporters.

Upcoming Demonstrations and Security Concerns

Student unions have called for a national day of demonstrations on Tuesday. Security officials fear that an organised protest in central Paris in particular could see further violence amid concerns that far-left anarchist groups could hijack the movement.

Underlying Causes of Student Unrest

Classroom Conditions and Funding Issues

The students blockading high schools have voiced anger over overcrowding in classrooms, regular shortages of teachers and dilapidated buildings, blaming years of underinvestment.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • The protests, originating in Paris suburbs, have now spread nationwide, affecting over 1,000 high schools, with violent scenes including fires, vandalism, and clashes with police (lemonde.fr).
  • Authorities report nearly 2,000 arrests in a single day, hundreds of injuries among students, staff, and police—including over 300 officers wounded—and tens of millions of euros in property damage (lemonde.fr).
  • Paris police chief Patrice Faure, in an open letter on X ahead of upcoming protests, said the movement is out of control, calling on students and parents to abandon blockades in favor of peaceful action, while cautioning that authorities would respond firmly to further unrest (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main reason for the student protests in France?
Students are protesting against overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, and poor school conditions, blaming years of underinvestment.
How have the French police responded to the protests?
Paris police have clashed with students, issued calls for a return to peaceful demonstrations, and warned of firm action against violence and vandalism.
How many people have been arrested during the protests?
Since Monday, around 5,000 people, mostly teenagers, have been arrested nationwide.
What role do student unions and teachers play in the protests?
Student unions have called for national demonstrations and teachers' unions are supporting the protest movement by calling for strikes.
What are the authorities' concerns about upcoming protests in Paris?
Security officials fear that planned protests in central Paris could become more violent, especially if hijacked by far-left anarchist groups.

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