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'Handful' of G20 countries reject US stance on excess industrial capacity - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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'Handful' of G20 countries reject US stance on excess industrial capacity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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G20 Countries Divided on US Stance Over Excess Industrial Capacity

Divisions Among G20 Trade Ministers on Industrial Policy

By David Lawder

US Calls to Curb Excess Capacity and Non-Market Policies

MILWAUKEE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A "handful" of G20 trade ministers rejected US calls to curb excess industrial capacity and "non-market" policies, the US Trade Representative's office said on Friday, exposing divisions within the group of major economies. 

Support for US-Led Statement on Forced Labor

The US G20 chair's statement, issued a day after a trade meeting in Milwaukee ended, also revealed that only two countries —  Mexico and Argentina — signed on to a US-led statement calling for more work and cooperation to eliminate goods produced with forced labor from supply chains.

Tariffs and Enforcement Actions by the US

The rejection follows the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs of 10% or 12.5% on goods from 59 countries and the European Union over allegations that they fail to adequately enforce bans on forced labor.

Objections and Responses from G20 Members

Countries Objecting to Excess Capacity Statement

The USTR statement did not name countries that objected to the excess capacity statement. But China had objected to a similar G20 statement denouncing forced labor and non-market economic policies that lead to excessive exports at a finance leaders' meeting a month ago in Asheville, North Carolina.

US Reaction to Lack of Consensus

"The draft ministerial statement was supported by all but a handful of members, a few of whom firmly rejected creating this pathway toward cooperative action" on excess capacity, the statement said, adding that this "severely disappointed" the US G20 presidency.

China's Position on Industrial Policy

China's excess industrial capacity and industrial subsidies have been key themes of the US-led G20 ministerial meetings so far this year. Beijing has rejected claims that its industrial policies have created excess capacity, and accuses Western countries of using the issue to justify protectionist measures.

Consensus on Food Trade Policies

The US said that G20 trade ministers were able to reach consensus on denouncing the weaponization of food trade with members agreeing "that trade in food and agricultural products should not be used as a tool for economic or political coercion."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • A handful of G20 members opposed the U.S.-led push on excess capacity, evoking prior resistance by China at a finance leaders’ meeting (ustr.gov)
  • Only Mexico and Argentina joined the U.S. in the statement targeting forced-labor in supply chains; others did not sign on (ustr.gov)
  • All G20 members did agree to denounce the weaponization of food trade, reaching consensus on avoiding coercive use of agricultural products (ustr.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries supported the US stance on excess industrial capacity?
Only Mexico and Argentina signed the US-led statement calling for cooperation to curb excess industrial capacity and forced labor.
What is the main disagreement among G20 countries?
Some G20 members rejected US calls to address excess industrial capacity and non-market policies, exposing divisions within the group.
How did China respond to the US proposal?
China rejected claims that its policies create excess industrial capacity and accused Western countries of using the issue for protectionist measures.
What consensus did G20 trade ministers reach?
G20 trade ministers agreed that food and agricultural trade should not be weaponized or used as tools for political coercion.
What recent trade actions has the US taken?
The US imposed tariffs of 10% or 12.5% on goods from 59 countries and the EU over alleged inadequate enforcement of forced labor bans.

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