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Latvia PM's United List ahead in election, exit poll shows - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Latvia PM's United List ahead in election, exit poll shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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Latvia’s United List Ahead in Parliamentary Election According to Exit Poll

Latvian Parliamentary Election Results and Key Issues

Exit Polls Indicate United List Victory

RIGA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs' centrist United List looked set to win Saturday's election for parliament, as widely expected, but must build a coalition with other parties to stay in power, an exit poll showed.

Key Election Issues

Security concerns and cost of living issues have dominated the election agenda in Latvia, a NATO and European Union member state which borders Russia and is home to a significant Russian-speaking minority.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • United List is leading in exit polls but lacks an outright majority, requiring a coalition to govern (e.g. New Unity, National Alliance, Greens and Farmers’ Union) (internazionale.it)
  • Election framed by national security threats from Russia and cost-of-living pressures, with NATO deployments and Euroskeptic/populist parties gaining traction (amp.dw.com)
  • Populist parties with softer stances on Russia (e.g., Latvia First, Sovereign Power–Young Latvians) are polling strongly, complicating coalition math in post-election scenario (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the United List be able to govern alone?
The United List must form a coalition with other parties to stay in power.

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