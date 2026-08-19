GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
China's Chery Automobile to set up UK research centre - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

China's Chery Automobile to set up UK research centre

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Automotive China UK Markets

Chery Automobile to Open UK Research & Development Centre in Bedfordshire

Chery's Strategic Expansion into the UK Automotive Market

Establishment of the Research and Development Centre

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chery Automobile will establish a research and development centre in Britain this year, the company said on Wednesday, as demand for Chinese cars grows in the country.

The facility, which will be at the vehicle development and testing centre UTAC Millbrook in Bedfordshire, is set to open in late autumn 2026, the firm said.

Objectives and Capabilities of the New Facility

"UTAC Millbrook allows us to turn UK customer insight into product development, from ride and steering to active safety systems," Gary Lan, CEO of Chery International UK, said.

Partnerships and Collaborative Efforts

The move follows a pact with Japanese car manufacturer Nissan  to explore manufacturing Chery's UK passenger vehicles at Nissan's Sunderland facility in Britain.

Chinese Car Brands' Growing Presence in the UK

Chinese car brands now account for about 15% of new UK car registrations in the first half of this year, up from about 10% for the whole of last year, according to SMMT data, boosted by competitive pricing.

SAIC Motor's MG, BYD, and Chery's JAECOO and OMODA ‌are the leading Chinese brands among UK customers, according to the SMMT data.

Future Focus and Technological Advancements

Chery said that the Bedfordshire centre's initial focus will be on building vehicle chassis and driver-assistance systems tailored to British drivers, eventually expanding into autonomous driving and AI.

Long-Term Vision and Industry Impact

"This is about much more than testing individual vehicles. We see this as the sustained momentum of a long-term engineering relationship with Chery Automobile," Kirsty Andrew, vice president, UTAC UK, said.

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Chery’s Millbrook R&D centre enhances UK‑specific vehicle development at one of Britain’s top testing facilities, aiding ride, steering and safety tuning for local market
  • The planned Nissan Sunderland production pact marks the first large‑scale Chinese car manufacturing in the UK, set to start in fiscal 2027
  • Chinese brands now hold around 15–16% of UK new car registrations in H1 2026, driven by EV surge and models like Jaecoo 7 leading sales

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Chery Automobile's UK research centre open?
Chery Automobile's UK research and development centre is set to open in late autumn 2026.
Where will the new Chery Automobile R&D centre be located?
The centre will be located at UTAC Millbrook in Bedfordshire, United Kingdom.
What will be the initial focus of Chery's UK research facility?
Initially, the centre will focus on building vehicle chassis and driver-assistance systems tailored for British drivers.
Why is Chery Automobile investing in the UK market?
Chery is expanding into the UK due to growing demand for Chinese cars, competitive pricing, and partnerships with local players like Nissan.
Which other Chinese car brands are popular in the UK?
SAIC Motor's MG, BYD, and Chery's JAECOO and OMODA are among the most popular Chinese car brands in the UK.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK inflation picks up after July surge in household energy bills

UK inflation picks up after July surge in household energy bills

Image for China urges respect for digital sovereignty in AI race

China urges respect for digital sovereignty in AI race

Image for Exclusive-British data group Quantexa exploring UK or US IPO

Exclusive-British data group Quantexa exploring UK or US IPO

Image for Munich Re to acquire US cyber insurance provider At-Bay for $575 million

Munich Re to acquire US cyber insurance provider At-Bay for $575 million

Image for UK regulator investigates Trainline and Virgin Atlantic over pricing

UK regulator investigates Trainline and Virgin Atlantic over pricing

Image for Sterling holds firm after UK inflation data offers little surprise

Sterling holds firm after UK inflation data offers little surprise

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for ECB's Rehn says wage growth remains moderate, no second-round effects
ECB's Rehn says wage growth remains moderate, no second-round effects
Image for UK's Smith+Nephew CFO John Rogers to step down for external role
UK's Smith+Nephew CFO John Rogers to step down for external role
Image for Oil extends climb on prolonged Hormuz export uncertainty
Oil extends climb on prolonged Hormuz export uncertainty
Image for Brewer Carlsberg upbeat on annual profit despite H1 miss
Brewer Carlsberg upbeat on annual profit despite H1 miss
Image for Swiss voters look set to reject proposal to change neutrality, poll shows
Swiss voters look set to reject proposal to change neutrality, poll shows
Image for Swiss plumbing materials supplier Geberit beats Q2 forecasts
Swiss plumbing materials supplier Geberit beats Q2 forecasts
Image for Bond selloff slows but stocks sink
Bond selloff slows but stocks sink
Image for Straumann posts H1 sales in line with estimates, maintains outlook
Straumann posts H1 sales in line with estimates, maintains outlook
Image for Dollar hovers near multi-month lows as Treasury yields slip; Fed minutes awaited
Dollar hovers near multi-month lows as Treasury yields slip; Fed minutes awaited
Image for As Europe rearms, Italy's fragmented space sector faces a scale test
As Europe rearms, Italy's fragmented space sector faces a scale test
Image for Bank of England to hold rates for remainder of year despite inflation risks 
Bank of England to hold rates for remainder of year despite inflation risks 
Image for Morning Bid: Dancing robots, dumping bonds
Morning Bid: Dancing robots, dumping bonds
View All Finance Posts