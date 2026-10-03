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Finance

China initiates anti-dumping investigation into p-nitrotoluene from EU

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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China Begins Anti-Dumping Investigation Into EU P-Nitrotoluene Imports

Overview of China's Anti-Dumping Probe

Background of the Investigation

SHANGHAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Saturday it had launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of chemical intermediate p-nitrotoluene from the European Union.

What is P-Nitrotoluene?

P-nitrotoluene, also known as para-nitrotoluene, is used in the production of dyes, pharmaceuticals and pesticides. China is a major producer and exporter of p-nitrotoluene.

Reason for the Investigation

The ministry said the probe was initiated after a complaint from China's domestic industry. Preliminary evidence showed the prices of EU imports fell nearly 60% cumulatively between 2022 and 2025, it said.

Context and Implications

Trade Tensions Between China and the EU

The investigation comes amid growing trade tensions between China and the European Union, which have increasingly resorted to anti-dumping and other trade defence measures targeting each other's products.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • China opened an anti‑dumping investigation into p‑nitrotoluene imports from the EU after domestic producers filed a complaint.
  • Beijing cited a cumulative ~60% fall in import prices from the EU between 2022 and 2025 as preliminary evidence for the probe.
  • This action underscores escalating trade defense measures amid intensifying tensions between China and the EU.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is p-nitrotoluene used for?
P-nitrotoluene is used in the production of dyes, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides.
Why did China initiate the anti-dumping investigation?
China's Commerce Ministry launched the investigation after its domestic industry filed a complaint about falling import prices.
Which region is being investigated for dumping p-nitrotoluene?
The investigation targets imports of p-nitrotoluene from the European Union.
How much did EU import prices fall, according to the ministry?
Preliminary evidence showed the prices of EU imports dropped nearly 60% cumulatively between 2022 and 2025.
What is the broader context of this investigation?
The investigation reflects ongoing trade tensions and the increasing use of anti-dumping and trade defence measures between China and the EU.

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