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Italy scales back defence spending hike in new budget plan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italy scales back defence spending hike in new budget plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Finance Economy Government Policy

Italy Reduces Defence Spending Hikes Amid Budget and Debt Concerns

Italy's Economic Outlook and Defence Spending Adjustments

By Giuseppe Fonte and Gavin Jones

ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italy will issue new multi-year economic forecasts on Friday, hiking this year's growth estimate and, in a last-minute decision, scaling back previous plans to raise defence spending in order to keep a lid on the massive public debt, sources said.

The figures will form the basis for the government's 2027 budget later this month which Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is putting together against a difficult backdrop for the euro zone's third-largest economy.

It will be Meloni's final budget before a national election due next year.

Surging energy prices are driving up Italians' cost of living, government borrowing costs are climbing, and the public debt is expected to overtake Greece's this year as the highest in the 21-nation currency bloc.

Growth and Budget Forecasts

Current Economic Performance

GROWTH HOLDING UP, FOR NOW

Nonetheless, Italy's chronically sluggish economy held up better than expected over the first half of the year, and Meloni has indicated that the government will hike this year's growth estimate to close to 1% from a 0.6% projection made in April.

Next year growth will slow, and likely be little changed from the current estimate of 0.6%, the sources familiar with the matter said.

Deficit and Debt Projections

The 2026 budget deficit will be estimated at 2.9% of gross domestic product or slightly lower, from 3.1% last year, also broadly confirming the current 2.9% target and falling below the EU's 3% ceiling for the first time since 2019.

However, from 2027 the deficit is expected to rise again as Italy intends to take advantage of a so-called "national escape clause" (NEC) from the EU's budget rules.

This facility has been offered to all EU countries to help them raise their defence spending and tackle soaring energy costs triggered by the war in Iran, but Italy will make less use of it than previously planned, the sources said.

Rome's current 2027 deficit-to-GDP target is 2.8%.

The government said in August it wanted to tap the NEC to secure an extra-deficit worth 1.5% of GDP, or around €36 billion through ​2028, a plan which it is now scaling back by reducing the defence component.

Defence Spending Strategy

Scaling Back Military Expenditure

EASING BACK ON DEFENCE PUSH

Italy will make full use of the extra deficit granted to soften energy costs, amounting to 0.6% of GDP, the sources said, but it aims to reduce the extra spending initially indicated for defence to 0.6% of GDP from a previously planned 0.9%.

In cash terms, the extra spending will amount to around €14 billion each year in 2027 and 2028.

Political and Fiscal Considerations

Public Opinion and Political Divisions

Hiking military spending ​is unpopular in Italy and divides the ruling parties. At the same time, the government is wary of hiking spending too much as its public debt is targeted to peak in 2026 for a third straight year at almost 139% of GDP, with Italy overtaking Greece as the euro zone's most indebted nation.

EU Negotiations and Fiscal Flexibility

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti is in talks with the European Commission to ensure the extra deficit does not prevent Italy from exiting an EU budget disciplinary procedure in mid-2027, the sources said.

Meanwhile, in a constantly evolving situation, Meloni this week sent a letter to the EU urging it to grant "additional flexibility" in budget rules ‌to help governments counter an energy-driven spike in inflation.

Italian inflation jumped to 4.1% in September from 3.2% the month before.

Meloni has urged the EU to allow member states to fund aid measures through extra revenues stemming from the so-called "fiscal drag", by which inflation and nominal pay growth raise the proportion of taxes paid on income.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy will raise its 2026 growth forecast close to ~1%, up from 0.6%, and trim the 2027 budget deficit to around 2.8% of GDP—well below the EU’s 3% ceiling.
  • Using the EU’s ‘national escape clause’, Italy will devote 0.6% of GDP to energy‑relief measures, reducing the portion allocated to defence from 0.9% to 0.6%, equating to approximately €14 billion annually in 2027–2028.
  • Italy’s public debt is projected to peak near 138–139% of GDP in 2026, overtaking Greece to become the euro zone’s most indebted country, complicating efforts to exit EU budget disciplinary procedures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Italy scaling back its defence spending in the new budget?
Italy is reducing planned defence spending to help control its massive public debt and align with EU budget rules.
What is the main driver behind Italy's budget adjustments?
Surging energy prices, rising borrowing costs, and efforts to manage high public debt are driving Italy's budget adjustments.
What does Italy request from the EU concerning its budget?
Italy is asking the EU for 'additional flexibility' in budget rules to help counter inflation and energy-driven cost increases.
How will Italy's defence spending change in percentage of GDP?
Italy will cut its extra defence spending to 0.6% of GDP from a previously planned 0.9% in 2027 and 2028.

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