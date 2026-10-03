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Flydubai co-pilot attacked pilot with axe, attempted 'terrorist' attack, UAE says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Flydubai co-pilot attacked pilot with axe, attempted 'terrorist' attack, UAE says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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Flydubai Co-Pilot Attacks Pilot with Axe in Attempted Terrorist Act

Details of the Flydubai Flight FZ1073 Incident

Incident Overview

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073 attempted to carry out a "terrorist" attack during the flight, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general said on Saturday, according to the state news agency WAM.

The co-pilot was identified as Hammam al-Hammami, an Omani national, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. UAE authorities did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of his identity.

Attack in the Cockpit

The co-pilot attacked the pilot inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft, the prosecutor general said.

Crash Axe Usage

A crash axe is typically kept in the cockpit for use during emergencies such as crashes.

Investigation and Official Statements

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident, the motives and any related connections, as well as to examine physical and digital evidence, he added.

UAE Prosecutor General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi's comments were the first by Emirati authorities to describe the incident as an attempted "terrorist" attack.

Response by Crew and Passengers

Disaster was averted on Wednesday after passengers and crew subdued the co-pilot, who had attacked the captain in what Israeli officials said was an apparent attempt to crash the plane carrying more than 170 passengers and crew.

A reserve flydubai pilot travelling on the flight took control of the aircraft and landed it at Tabuk airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where the co-pilot was detained by Saudi authorities.

Ongoing Investigations and International Involvement

Flydubai said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation and that it was not in a position to comment further, a spokesperson said.

An Israeli government official told Reuters earlier that Israeli investigators would take part alongside Emirati authorities in the UAE-led investigation, which would examine what happened as well as the suspect's motives and background.

Statements from Israeli Officials

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel was looking into whether the co-pilot had acted under anyone's direction, warning that anyone involved would pay a "heavy price".

Netanyahu said on Thursday that the co-pilot, whom he identified as an Omani national, had undergone radical Islamist indoctrination and appeared suicidal, though he said a motive had not yet been established. Most of the passengers on board were Israeli nationals.

Flight Data and Additional Information

The aircraft dropped about 16,625 feet in just over 30 seconds while flying over Saudi Arabia on its journey from the UAE to Israel, according to flight-tracking data from Flightradar24. The route is popular among Israeli travellers.

(Reporting by Eman Abouhassira and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Co‑pilot Hamam al‑Hammami, previously barred from flying by Oman over extremist concerns, attacked the captain using the cockpit’s crash axe during the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight. (apnews.com)
  • The airplane plunged over 16,000 feet in about 30 seconds before passengers and on‑duty crew regained control and diverted the Boeing 737 Max 8 to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, for emergency landing. (marketscreener.com)
  • Investigations are being led by UAE authorities with participation from Israeli and Saudi officials to determine motive, prior planning, ideological links, and hiring oversight failures. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Flydubai FZ1073 flight?
The co-pilot attacked the pilot with a crash axe in the cockpit in an attempted terrorist act, but was subdued by crew and passengers.
Who was the co-pilot involved in the Flydubai incident?
He was identified as Hammam al-Hammami, an Omani national, according to sources referenced in the article.
How was the Flydubai aircraft safely landed?
A reserve Flydubai pilot traveling as a passenger took control and landed the plane safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.
Are authorities investigating the Flydubai co-pilot attack?
Yes, UAE and Israeli authorities are investigating the incident, examining evidence and the motives behind the attack.
Were passengers on board the Flydubai flight harmed?
No fatalities or serious injuries were reported, as the crew and passengers successfully subdued the co-pilot.

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