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Exclusive-Trump visa policies weigh on Columbia journalism program as admissions pause - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Trump visa policies weigh on Columbia journalism program as admissions pause

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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How Trump Visa Policies Disrupted Columbia's Journalism Program Admissions

Impact of Visa Policy Changes on Columbia Journalism Admissions

By Aditya Soni and Edmund Lee

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Trump administration's changing visa policies caused a sharp drop in international applications to Columbia University and contributed to the university pausing admissions to one of its journalism programs, four people familiar with the matter said. 

Pause in Master of Arts Admissions

The journalism school announced on Thursday it was pausing admissions to its Master of Arts offering to conduct a "critical evaluation," without giving further details about the reasons. 

Jelani Cobb, the journalism school's dean, said admissions to its Master of Arts program would pause for one year while the school reworked a degree created in 2005, when the "journalism marketplace looked different."

"The dynamics of visas and all those other kinds of things were part of the consideration," Cobb told Reuters. Additionally, the department needs time to think through changes to the program, he added. 

The connection between the admissions pause and US visa policies has not been previously reported, nor has the length of the admissions pause.

International Application Decline

The drop in international applications shows how uncertainty over President Donald Trump's visa policies is affecting one of the preeminent US journalism institutions, which also administers the profession's highest US honor, the Pulitzer Prize. The people did not disclose the exact size of the drop in applications.

Visa Policy Developments

Last year, the Trump administration temporarily halted new student-visa appointments, then resumed them with expanded screening of applicants' online activity, saying the checks were needed to identify potential threats to US national security.

Columbia was among the universities targeted by his administration over pro-Palestinian campus protests in 2024. Last year, it agreed to pay over $200 million to settle federal investigations and regain most of its suspended federal funding.

A new rule this year also sought to limit how long foreign students and journalists could stay in the US without seeking extensions, but a federal judge blocked it before it took effect last month, calling its rationale "exceptionally weak." 

Reliance on International Students

RELIANCE ON INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS 

Visa difficulties and immigration policy uncertainty have deterred prospective Columbia journalism students from abroad, the four people said, requesting anonymity to discuss its admissions. International students make up roughly half of the M.A. program's enrollment, the people said.

Visa Denials and Student Experiences

Kaushik Raj, an Indian journalist admitted to Columbia's separate M.S. program in data journalism, was denied a US student visa last year, the Intercept reported. His rejection letter said he had not shown sufficient ties to India to establish he would return after his studies, according to the report.

Program Differences and Enrollment Trends

Geared toward mid-career journalists seeking expertise in subjects such as politics, business and science, the M.A. program is smaller than the Master of Science program aimed at students with less journalism experience. The school is not pausing the MS program.

Lower enrollment has prompted changes to the M.A. program, including the combination of science and politics seminars in the 2024-25 academic year, two of the people familiar with the matter said.

New Online M.S. Program

On Thursday, the school also announced a two-year, part-time online M.S. program. The move could allow Columbia to enroll international students without visas, but Cobb said it was unrelated to the M.A. admissions pause because the programs serve different students.

Changing Dynamics of Journalism

CHANGING DYNAMICS OF JOURNALISM

The M.A. pause comes as news organizations grapple with AI's potential to reshape how stories are produced and found, while falling search traffic piles pressure on their business.

Industry Layoffs and Criticism

Last year, at least 3,434 journalism jobs were cut in the UK and US, according to a Press Gazette tracker. The BBC and CBS News have announced layoffs this year.

Some journalists took to social media on Thursday to criticize the M.A. program as too short and too expensive. The course spans nine months and Columbia estimates the cost of attendance at $120,000 before financial aid.

The year-long M.S. in Data Journalism costs about $180,000.

Financial Aid and Future Plans

Two of the people familiar with the matter said the financial assistance made tuition less of a deterrent because most students receive financial aid.

About 80% of the students receive financial aid, including grants, loans, or scholarships from institutional, federal and private funds, according to its website.

Cobb said the journalism school wants to create a new fundraising strategy for the M.A. program and is considering starting a part-time version.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in San Francisco and Edmund Lee in New York; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • The MA admissions pause reflects broader international student enrollment declines tied to Trump-era visa restrictions and policy volatility (insidehighered.com)
  • Columbia’s M.A. program—heavily reliant on international students (about half of enrollment)—saw operational shifts like merged seminars prior to the admissions pause citeturn0content
  • Wider context: Trump-era measures—new social media vetting, duration-of-status limits (later postponed), visa revocations and federal settlement pressures—have disrupted international student recruitment and program planning (cbsnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Columbia University pause admissions to its Master of Arts journalism program?
Columbia paused admissions to its M.A. journalism program to evaluate the degree and cited visa dynamics and policy uncertainties impacting international applications.
How have Trump administration visa policies impacted Columbia journalism admissions?
Changing visa policies caused a sharp drop in international applications and contributed to the admissions pause in the journalism M.A. program.
What visa policy changes have affected foreign journalism students at Columbia?
New screening processes, temporary halts in student visa appointments, and proposed rules limiting stays impacted students seeking to enter programs like Columbia's journalism M.A.
Are other Columbia journalism programs affected by the admissions pause?
The admissions pause is limited to the M.A. program and does not affect the M.S. program or the new part-time, online M.S. offering.
How dependent is Columbia's journalism M.A. program on international students?
International students make up roughly half of the M.A. program's enrollment at Columbia's journalism school.

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