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Finance

UK government commits to legal protection for face-to-face banking

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Government Policy

UK Government to Enforce Legal Safeguards for In-Person Banking Services

Legal Protection for Face-to-Face Banking in the UK

Government Announcement and Rationale

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The British government on Monday said it would bring in a legal protection to ensure face-to-face banking services continue to be provided for those who need it, even as millions of customers choose online services.

Legislation to Protect Vulnerable Groups

• The government said it will legislate to protect access for more than 3 million people who currently rely on banking in person

Importance for Specific Demographics

• Face-to-face banking is important for a minority of people in Britain, including older people, disabled people and those on low incomes

Collaboration with Key Stakeholders

• The government will work with regulator the Financial Conduct Authority, banks themselves and consumer groups to develop a new statutory framework

Context: Branch Closures by Major Banks

• The move to protect some physical banking services comes after major banking groups including Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest and HSBC have closed thousands of branches over the last decade

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

Key Takeaways

  • Government will legislate to protect in‑person banking following the Access to Banking Services Review, with powers included in the Financial Services and Markets Bill (gov.uk).
  • Independent review chaired by Richard Lloyd OBE launched May 2026, with recommendations expected October 2026, to assess detriment from branch closures and identify affected groups (gov.uk).
  • Over 3 million customers rely on in‑person banking—especially older, disabled, low‑income individuals—while banks like Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest and HSBC have shuttered branches across the UK (moneysavingexpert.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK government protecting face-to-face banking?
To ensure more than 3 million people who rely on in-person banking, including older and disabled individuals, maintain access.
Who will benefit from the new legal protection for banking services?
Groups such as older adults, disabled people, and those on low incomes who depend on face-to-face banking will benefit.
How will the UK government implement the protection of in-person banking?
The government will collaborate with the Financial Conduct Authority, banks, and consumer groups to create a new statutory framework.
What has prompted this move to protect physical banking services?
Major banks have closed thousands of branches in the UK over the past decade, reducing access to in-person banking.

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