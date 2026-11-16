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LEO Pharma owners see market conditions as unsuitable for IPO, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Markets IPOs Pharma Industry

LEO Pharma CEO: Market Conditions Unsuitable for IPO, Plans on Hold

LEO Pharma's IPO Prospects and Market Challenges

By Jesus Calero

Current Market Sentiment and IPO Timing

Nov 16 (Reuters) - LEO Pharma's owners don't think the current market conditions support a stock market listing, its chief executive said on Monday, casting further doubt on the Danish drugmaker's flotation plans for 2026.

Christophe Bourdon told Reuters that an initial public offering remained a "natural and viable option" for the dermatology specialist, while saying that its timing depended both on the company's performance and investors' appetite for new listings.

Shareholder Influence on IPO Decisions

"The timing of a potential IPO is really in the hands of the two shareholders," Bourdon said, referring to majority owner LEO Foundation with an 80% stake and private equity firm Nordic Capital, which owns the rest.

Bourdon said the owners considered the market environment unsuitable for a listing, without setting out a timetable for when one might take place.

Market Volatility Impacting Listings

Equity market volatility is growing as investors become more cautious, which has also prompted other companies to delay or scale back planned listings.

LEO Pharma's Strategic Developments

Momentum and Delays in IPO Plans

LEO Pharma's plans for a market debut appeared to be gathering momentum earlier this year, with media reports suggesting it had selected banks to arrange a potential Copenhagen listing before the end of 2026.

However, more recent reports earlier in November said that market volatility could push the IPO into 2027. LEO Pharma declined to comment on the speculation at the time.

Company Focus and Growth Initiatives

Bourdon said on Monday the company's focus remained on delivering consistent growth and strengthening its business, so that it would be prepared to go public when conditions were right.

Nordic Capital's Investment and Portfolio Expansion

Nordic Capital invested €450 million ($496 million) in LEO Pharma in 2021, taking a minority stake as the drugmaker set out plans to prepare for a potential listing within four to five years.

LEO Pharma, which specialises in treatments for skin diseases, has since expanded its portfolio through acquisitions and new drug launches, including eczema treatment Anzupgo and psoriasis drug Spevigo. 

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Jesus Calero in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • LEO Pharma’s IPO ambitions are on hold due to lackluster market sentiment and heightened equity volatility, common among 2026 IPO delays (marketscreener.com)
  • Owners LEO Foundation (80%) and Nordic Capital (20%) consider an IPO a natural option but insist timing depends on both investor appetite and company results (leo-pharma.com)
  • Across 2026, multiple firms including in biotech and tech have postponed or scrapped listings amid macroeconomic uncertainty, rising yields, inflation, and geopolitical risks (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has LEO Pharma delayed its IPO plans?
LEO Pharma's owners believe current market conditions, including heightened volatility, are unsuitable for a stock market listing.
Who owns LEO Pharma?
LEO Pharma is majority owned by the LEO Foundation with an 80% stake, while Nordic Capital holds the remaining shares.
When was LEO Pharma initially expected to go public?
Earlier plans targeted an IPO before the end of 2026, but recent reports suggest this may be delayed to 2027 due to market volatility.
What is LEO Pharma’s business focus?
LEO Pharma specializes in dermatology, offering treatments for skin diseases like eczema and psoriasis.
What has Nordic Capital invested in LEO Pharma?
Nordic Capital invested €450 million ($496 million) in 2021 to support LEO Pharma’s preparations for a future IPO.

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