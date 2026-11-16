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Renault to add 1,650 roles for EV production, cut white-collar jobs, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Renault to add 1,650 roles for EV production, cut white-collar jobs, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Automotive Employment Electric Vehicles

Renault to Restructure, Creating 1,650 EV Production Jobs in France by 2028

Renault's Workforce Restructuring and EV Expansion Plans

By Gilles Guillaume

Hiring Plans to Meet Electric Vehicle Demand

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Renault Group plans to hire 1,650 operators at its French plants by 2028 to meet electric vehicle demand, while shedding up to 1,000 white-collar jobs through voluntary departures, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Surge in EV Sales and Industry Shifts

The plans, first reported by French newspaper Les Echos, come as sales of EVs in Europe jump amid soaring petrol prices since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, boosting demand for the automaker's models like its electric R5 and triggering a shift in production needs across the industry. 

Impact on Workforce and Operations

The job cuts, which affect the automaker’s entire French industrial footprint — including quality control and supply chain operations, but excluding assembly line workers — are expected to account for up to 7% of a workforce estimated at around 15,000 people. 

Background and Future Steps

Previous Engineering Division Restructuring

The reorganisation follows the restructuring of Renault’s engineering division, announced last June, which aimed to reduce costs and development times while bringing the group’s performance closer to that of its new Chinese competitors.

Union Negotiations and Training Initiatives

Union Agreement Process

The new plans still require agreement with unions, a process that has just started, one of the people said. 

Major Training Initiative

Renault is also planning a major training initiative, comprising nearly 500,000 hours, to support staff transitions and adapt the group’s structure to the challenges facing the sector, Les Echos reported. 

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Dominique Patton; Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Renault will add 1,650 operator roles at its French plants by 2028 to support electric‑vehicle ramp‑up (boursorama.com).
  • Up to 1,000 white‑collar positions—mainly in quality control, supply chain and engineering support—are planned to be cut via voluntary departures, representing roughly 7% of its 15,000‑person industrial workforce (lefigaro.fr).
  • To facilitate workforce adaptation, Renault will deliver a comprehensive training program totaling nearly 500,000 hours across its French operations (boursorama.com).

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new jobs will Renault create for EV production in France?
Renault plans to hire 1,650 operators at its French plants by 2028 to support electric vehicle production.
How many white-collar jobs does Renault intend to cut?
Renault expects to cut up to 1,000 white-collar jobs through voluntary departures across its French operations.
What is driving Renault's shift in workforce structure?
Rising demand for electric vehicles in Europe due to higher petrol prices and market shifts is prompting Renault to reorganize its workforce.
Does the Renault restructuring plan include workforce retraining?
Yes, Renault is planning approximately 500,000 hours of training to support staff transitions under the new plan.
Has Renault's union agreement been finalized for these changes?
No, discussions with unions regarding the workforce reorganization have just started and agreement is still required.

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