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Finance

Urenco to supply advanced nuclear fuel from UK plant for US project

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Energy Nuclear Markets

Urenco to Supply Advanced HALEU Nuclear Fuel from UK Plant for US Blykalla Project

Urenco and Blykalla Announce HALEU Supply Agreement

Overview of the Agreement

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Urenco will supply high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) from its UK plant to fuel nuclear reactor developer Blykalla’s first project in the United States, the companies said on Monday.

Blykalla’s Expansion Plans

SEALER Reactor Deployment

• Sweden-based Blykalla plans to build its 55-megawatt small modular Swedish Advanced Lead Reactors (SEALER) in both Sweden and the United States and says it has secured future fuel supplies early.

Britain’s Investment in HALEU Production

Funding and Facility Development

• Britain is investing almost £200 million ($265 million) with Urenco to build Europe's first facility to produce HALEU, which it says will be needed to power the next generation of nuclear energy projects.

Current Global HALEU Supply

• HALEU has so far only been commercially available from Russia.

Production Timeline and Enrichment Details

• The HALEU will be enriched at Urenco’s site in Cheshire, England, which secured government funding in 2024 and expects to produce the fuel from 2031.

• HALEU is enriched to levels of up to 20%, rather than around 5% for the uranium that powers most nuclear plants.

Urenco’s Global Operations

Expansion of Enrichment Capacity

• Urenco is among the world's largest uranium enrichment companies, and is expanding capacity across its sites in Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and the US

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7571 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Urenco’s Capenhurst facility, funded with £196 million of a £300 million UK investment, targets HALEU production (up to ~10 tonnes/year) by 2031 to serve advanced reactors (gov.uk).
  • Blykalla’s SEALER is a 55 MWe lead-cooled Gen‑IV SMR, targeting commercial deployment in both Sweden and the US, with pre‑application engagement under way with the US NRC (blykalla.com).
  • The UK’s HALEU capability aims to replace Russian supply, enhance Western energy security and support emerging nuclear demand from SMRs (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Urenco supplying to Blykalla’s US project?
Urenco is supplying high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) from its UK plant to fuel Blykalla’s first US nuclear reactor project.
Where is the HALEU fuel being produced?
The HALEU fuel is being enriched at Urenco’s site in Cheshire, England.
What makes HALEU fuel different from standard nuclear fuel?
HALEU is enriched to levels of up to 20%, compared to around 5% for traditional nuclear plant fuel, making it suitable for advanced reactors.
Why is Britain investing in HALEU production?
Britain is investing nearly £200 million to build Europe's first HALEU facility to support the next generation of nuclear energy projects.
When is Urenco expected to start producing HALEU fuel?
Urenco expects to produce HALEU fuel from its Cheshire facility starting in 2031.

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