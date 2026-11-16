GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-Nike to face doubts about cost-cuts at first investor gathering in years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-Nike to face doubts about cost-cuts at first investor gathering in years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Nike Faces Pressure at Investor Day Over Cost-Cut Plans and Growth Challenges

Nike's Investor Day: Cost-Cutting Measures and Growth Obstacles

By Danielle Kaye

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nike senior executives face an uphill battle this week as they try to convince the audience at their first investor day in nearly a decade that they can finally move the needle back toward growth.

Investor Skepticism and Competitive Pressures

Analysts and shareholders appeared unimpressed by the latest belt-tightening moves Nike announced last month, instead looking for sneakers and apparel that can lure shoppers back from rivals such as Adidas and China's Anta in an increasingly competitive market.

Product Pipeline and Market Demands

The product pipeline, both for athletic performance gear and for lifestyle collections, needs to "validate their right to win and inspire," said Kevin McCarthy, managing director at Neuberger Berman, which holds Nike shares. "We're looking for product that can go out there and sell at full price, and not go on the markdown shelf."

Financial Performance and Leadership Challenges

The world's largest sportswear brand, grappling with a years-long sales slump and market share erosion, has said it expects $2.5 billion in savings over the next five years as a result of the impending layoffs, geographic consolidation and logistics pullback it announced last month — its third round of cuts this year.

But global sales keep falling, dragged down by weak demand for its sportswear and Jordan lines and a downturn in China — once a key profit driver.

That is undermining confidence in CEO Elliott Hill's efforts to revive the company's fortunes since he took over two years ago. Nike's stock has lost more than half its value during his tenure.

Cost-Cutting Plans and Investor Demands

And it's not just fresh product that investors are clamoring for. Laurent Vasilescu, senior analyst at BNP Paribas, which holds Nike stock, said he wants to see other specific areas where Nike can retrench, beyond the logistics and distribution costs targeted by the company's new 'Pace' restructuring plan.

Product in Focus

Certain cost cuts could also undermine its appeal to consumers, for example if shipping times get longer as Nike scales back its logistics footprint, said Mari Shor, senior equities analyst at Columbia Threadneedle, also a Nike shareholder.

Potential Consumer Backlash

"They're going to get up there and say all these 'Pace' cost-cuts are non-consumer facing. And I'm sure most of them are," Shor said of the presentations expected at Nike's Beaverton, Oregon, headquarters on Tuesday. But, she added, "there's always going to be a trade-off," pointing to possible consumer backlash to longer delivery times.

Brand Strategy and Regional Innovation

The company has acknowledged that its sportswear and Jordan divisions — which make up roughly half of its overall business — are still pain points. It is reducing the volume of Jordan retro launches as a first step to fix oversupply and boost the brand's exclusivity.

But improvements to its product line — especially in China — will hinge on local innovation. This summer, Nike appointed its first vice president of product creation in Greater China, acknowledging criticism that it has fallen ​behind rivals.

Still, investors are seeking proof that the moves could boost Nike's brand appeal.

Outlook and Leadership Perspectives

Analyst and Investor Expectations

The pace of Nike's recovery will ultimately depend on how shoppers respond to new products, Bank of America analysts wrote in a research note.

Some investors told Reuters that they hope CFO Dave Denton, a former Pfizer executive who joined Nike just three months ago, could provide a crucial outsider's perspective.

Five-Year Plan and Financial Roadmap

But he faces a tall order: outlining the company's five-year game plan, through 2031, having only just started to dip his toes into the company's finances.

(Reporting by Danielle Kaye; Editing by Christian Plumb and Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Pace restructuring to deliver ~$2.5 billion in savings through fiscal 2031, with ~$1 billion in pre‑tax charges plus $300 million severance recognized in 2026, is aimed at supply‑chain overhaul, geographic realignment and workforce streamlining (sec.gov).
  • Investors remain wary: recent layoffs (1,400 jobs in April, additional cuts in October), steep China sales decline (~26% in Q1), and eroding brand allure raise doubts that cost cuts suffice without compelling product innovation (investing.com).
  • Nike is emphasizing local innovation, appointing its first VP of Local Product Creation in Greater China and scaling back Jordan retro launch volume—but investors demand proof that product will sell full‑price and restore relevance (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What cost-cutting measures has Nike announced recently?
Nike expects $2.5 billion in savings over five years through layoffs, geographic consolidation, and pulling back logistics as part of its new restructuring plan.
How have Nike’s recent cost cuts been received by investors and analysts?
Investors and analysts remain skeptical, seeking more than cost reductions and hoping for new product innovation and growth strategies.
What challenges does Nike face in the Chinese market?
Nike has experienced a downturn in China, facing criticism for falling behind rivals and has appointed a new VP for product creation in Greater China to address local innovation.
How has Nike's stock performed under CEO Elliott Hill?
Nike's stock has lost more than half its value since Elliott Hill became CEO two years ago, amid sales slumps and market share erosion.
What concerns do investors have about Nike's logistics and delivery?
Investors worry that scaling back logistics could lead to longer shipping times, which may negatively impact consumer experience and brand appeal.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Urenco to supply advanced nuclear fuel from UK plant for US project

Urenco to supply advanced nuclear fuel from UK plant for US project

Image for Nvidia set to deliver first life-after-Huang briefing

Nvidia set to deliver first life-after-Huang briefing

Image for UK government commits to legal protection for face-to-face banking

UK government commits to legal protection for face-to-face banking

Image for Renault to cut up to 1,000 white-collar jobs in France, add roles for EV production, say sources

Renault to cut up to 1,000 white-collar jobs in France, add roles for EV production, say sources

Image for LEO Pharma owners see market conditions as unsuitable for IPO, CEO says

LEO Pharma owners see market conditions as unsuitable for IPO, CEO says

Image for Analysis-Nvidia's AI financing machine may survive Huang, but with less risk appetite

Analysis-Nvidia's AI financing machine may survive Huang, but with less risk appetite

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's FTSE 100 nears 2-week high as defence stocks offset mining weakness
UK's FTSE 100 nears 2-week high as defence stocks offset mining weakness
Image for Analysis-AI selloff has investors scrambling to measure their true exposure
Analysis-AI selloff has investors scrambling to measure their true exposure
Image for Euro zone yields rise as traders bet on three ECB hikes by late 2027
Euro zone yields rise as traders bet on three ECB hikes by late 2027
Image for UniCredit wins EU and US approval for Commerzbank acquisition
UniCredit wins EU and US approval for Commerzbank acquisition
Image for French court of auditors warns low power prices threaten EDF reactor programme
French court of auditors warns low power prices threaten EDF reactor programme
Image for DNA drug developer Seawolf launches with $100 million funding, Sanofi deal
DNA drug developer Seawolf launches with $100 million funding, Sanofi deal
Image for Maire bets on LNG projects with acquisition from Baker Hughes' unit
Maire bets on LNG projects with acquisition from Baker Hughes' unit
Image for Outsourcing is a bigger risk than scams for euro zone banks, ECB says
Outsourcing is a bigger risk than scams for euro zone banks, ECB says
Image for UK regulator tightens rules on online child abuse material
UK regulator tightens rules on online child abuse material
Image for British audit watchdog fines Saffery, partner over Greensill UK audit failings
British audit watchdog fines Saffery, partner over Greensill UK audit failings
Image for Factbox-What court administration entails for Revolut
Factbox-What court administration entails for Revolut
Image for How Foreign Exchange Exposure Changes Corporate Cash Flow
How Foreign Exchange Exposure Changes Corporate Cash Flow
View All Finance Posts