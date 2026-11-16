Nike Faces Pressure at Investor Day Over Cost-Cut Plans and Growth Challenges
Nike's Investor Day: Cost-Cutting Measures and Growth Obstacles
By Danielle Kaye
NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nike senior executives face an uphill battle this week as they try to convince the audience at their first investor day in nearly a decade that they can finally move the needle back toward growth.
Investor Skepticism and Competitive Pressures
Analysts and shareholders appeared unimpressed by the latest belt-tightening moves Nike announced last month, instead looking for sneakers and apparel that can lure shoppers back from rivals such as Adidas and China's Anta in an increasingly competitive market.
Product Pipeline and Market Demands
The product pipeline, both for athletic performance gear and for lifestyle collections, needs to "validate their right to win and inspire," said Kevin McCarthy, managing director at Neuberger Berman, which holds Nike shares. "We're looking for product that can go out there and sell at full price, and not go on the markdown shelf."
Financial Performance and Leadership Challenges
The world's largest sportswear brand, grappling with a years-long sales slump and market share erosion, has said it expects $2.5 billion in savings over the next five years as a result of the impending layoffs, geographic consolidation and logistics pullback it announced last month — its third round of cuts this year.
But global sales keep falling, dragged down by weak demand for its sportswear and Jordan lines and a downturn in China — once a key profit driver.
That is undermining confidence in CEO Elliott Hill's efforts to revive the company's fortunes since he took over two years ago. Nike's stock has lost more than half its value during his tenure.
Cost-Cutting Plans and Investor Demands
And it's not just fresh product that investors are clamoring for. Laurent Vasilescu, senior analyst at BNP Paribas, which holds Nike stock, said he wants to see other specific areas where Nike can retrench, beyond the logistics and distribution costs targeted by the company's new 'Pace' restructuring plan.
Product in Focus
Certain cost cuts could also undermine its appeal to consumers, for example if shipping times get longer as Nike scales back its logistics footprint, said Mari Shor, senior equities analyst at Columbia Threadneedle, also a Nike shareholder.
Potential Consumer Backlash
"They're going to get up there and say all these 'Pace' cost-cuts are non-consumer facing. And I'm sure most of them are," Shor said of the presentations expected at Nike's Beaverton, Oregon, headquarters on Tuesday. But, she added, "there's always going to be a trade-off," pointing to possible consumer backlash to longer delivery times.
Brand Strategy and Regional Innovation
The company has acknowledged that its sportswear and Jordan divisions — which make up roughly half of its overall business — are still pain points. It is reducing the volume of Jordan retro launches as a first step to fix oversupply and boost the brand's exclusivity.
But improvements to its product line — especially in China — will hinge on local innovation. This summer, Nike appointed its first vice president of product creation in Greater China, acknowledging criticism that it has fallen behind rivals.
Still, investors are seeking proof that the moves could boost Nike's brand appeal.
Outlook and Leadership Perspectives
Analyst and Investor Expectations
The pace of Nike's recovery will ultimately depend on how shoppers respond to new products, Bank of America analysts wrote in a research note.
Some investors told Reuters that they hope CFO Dave Denton, a former Pfizer executive who joined Nike just three months ago, could provide a crucial outsider's perspective.
Five-Year Plan and Financial Roadmap
But he faces a tall order: outlining the company's five-year game plan, through 2031, having only just started to dip his toes into the company's finances.
(Reporting by Danielle Kaye; Editing by Christian Plumb and Edmund Klamann)