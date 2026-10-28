GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Germany set for record trade deficit with Asia-Pacific in 2026, report says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany set for record trade deficit with Asia-Pacific in 2026, report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets trade Asia-Pacific

Germany Projected for Record Asia-Pacific Trade Deficit in 2026, GTAI Says

Germany's Changing Trade Dynamics with Asia-Pacific

By Maria Martinez

Record Trade Deficit Forecast for 2026

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany's trade deficit with Asia-Pacific is set to hit a record of nearly €146 billion ($163 billion) in 2026 as falling exports to China outweigh growing sales elsewhere in the region, according to a report by Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) seen by Reuters.

The figures highlight the growing challenge facing German exporters in China, once one of their most important overseas markets, as Chinese companies expand domestic production of advanced technology, machinery and electric vehicles.

Exports to 29 core Asia-Pacific economies are expected to fall 3.2% this year to €185.3 billion, while imports are forecast to rise 6.4% to €330.9 billion, the state-owned trade promotion agency said.

Political Response and Strategic Alliances

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is visiting Japan, South Korea and Singapore from Monday to Friday. On Tuesday he called for European and Asian middle powers to build a strategic alliance in trade, technology and security. 

Impact of China on German Trade

China's Weaker Demand Hits German Exporters

CHINA'S WEAKER DEMAND HITS GERMAN EXPORTERS    

China accounts for around half of Germany's goods trade with Asia-Pacific and has an outsized effect on the overall figures, GTAI said.

Excluding China, German exports to the region would grow by 2.8% in 2026, while the trade deficit with Asia-Pacific would narrow to just under €35 billion.

German machinery exports to China fell 18% in the first seven months of 2026 from a year earlier, according to the report. Automotive exports dropped 30% over the same period.

German car sales in China have nearly halved from a peak of more than 5 million vehicles, GTAI said, as local manufacturers gain ground in electric cars and benefit from control over battery supply chains.

Emerging Markets: India and Southeast Asia

India, Southeast Asia Gain Ground

INDIA, SOUTHEAST ASIA GAIN GROUND

India is becoming a more important market and supplier for German companies, GTAI said.

German exports to India have nearly doubled over the past decade, as have imports from the South Asian country. 

Imports are also becoming more diversified. While clothing remains important, German companies are increasingly buying pharmaceutical products and machine components from India, the report said.

Japan and ASEAN: Stability and Growth

Japan remains a relatively stable market for German companies despite the yen's sharp fall against the euro and dollar over the past six years, which has eroded Japanese purchasing power.

GTAI expects German exports to the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to grow faster than imports in 2026, helped by aircraft deliveries. 

Over the longer term, the region is becoming increasingly important as a source of electronics and electrical equipment, moving beyond its traditional role as a supplier of clothing and footwear.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Christian Kraemer. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Exports to Asia‑Pacific are set to fall by 3.2% in 2026 to €185.3 billion, while imports rise 6.4% to €330.9 billion, widening the deficit to a record €146 billion (GTAI via Reuters)
  • Exports to China are collapsing—Germany ran a €55 billion trade deficit with China in H1 2026 as exports dropped over 12% YoY amid rising domestic Chinese production and weaker demand (investing.com)
  • By contrast, exports to India have nearly doubled over the past decade; ASEAN exports are expected to grow faster than imports in 2026, helped by aircraft deliveries—signaling diversification beyond China (oav.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany's trade deficit with Asia-Pacific expected to reach a record in 2026?
Germany's trade deficit with Asia-Pacific is projected to reach a record €146 billion in 2026 mainly due to falling exports to China despite rising sales in other countries.
How has China's demand affected German exporters?
Weaker demand from China has led to an 18% drop in German machinery exports and a 30% decrease in automotive exports to China in the first seven months of 2026.
Which Asia-Pacific markets are becoming more important for German trade?
India and the ASEAN region are gaining importance for German exporters, with increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, machinery, and electronics.
How would the trade deficit change if China is excluded?
Excluding China, German exports to the Asia-Pacific would grow 2.8% in 2026, and the trade deficit would decrease to just under €35 billion.
What measures are being discussed to address the trade imbalance?
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is advocating for strategic alliances in trade, technology, and security with Asian and European middle powers.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Stellantis posts modest Q3 operating income but burns €4 billion

Stellantis posts modest Q3 operating income but burns €4 billion

Image for SSAB tops quarterly profit expectations aided by higher European steel prices

SSAB tops quarterly profit expectations aided by higher European steel prices

Image for Generic drugmaker Sandoz lowers sales outlook, lifts profit forecast

Generic drugmaker Sandoz lowers sales outlook, lifts profit forecast

Image for Delivery Hero raises full-year outlook

Delivery Hero raises full-year outlook

Image for Higher prices lift Danone Q3 sales, Mizone in China weighs

Higher prices lift Danone Q3 sales, Mizone in China weighs

Image for Remy Cointreau beats Q2 sales forecasts, confirms full-year targets

Remy Cointreau beats Q2 sales forecasts, confirms full-year targets

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Symrise flags slower Q4 growth, spending pressure on margins
Symrise flags slower Q4 growth, spending pressure on margins
Image for Traton's nine-month operating profit rises 13% on volume, pricing and product mix
Traton's nine-month operating profit rises 13% on volume, pricing and product mix
Image for Instant Payments Are Becoming Ordinary. Preventing Fraud Is the Next Test
Instant Payments Are Becoming Ordinary. Preventing Fraud Is the Next Test
Image for Spain's Endesa confirms outlook after 15% profit increase
Spain's Endesa confirms outlook after 15% profit increase
Image for Analysis-China's new export curbs draw a line around its AI crown jewels
Analysis-China's new export curbs draw a line around its AI crown jewels
Image for GSK tops third-quarter estimates as new medicines drive growth, keeps outlook
GSK tops third-quarter estimates as new medicines drive growth, keeps outlook
Image for Dove maker Unilever beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand, pricing
Dove maker Unilever beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand, pricing
Image for German consumer sentiment slips on inflation fears, survey shows
German consumer sentiment slips on inflation fears, survey shows
Image for Volkswagen's journey: Beetle maker's wartime roots to reinvention
Volkswagen's journey: Beetle maker's wartime roots to reinvention
Image for Santander's Q3 underlying net profit rises despite drop in Brazil
Santander's Q3 underlying net profit rises despite drop in Brazil
Image for Heineken has more to do to deliver growth, new CEO says
Heineken has more to do to deliver growth, new CEO says
Image for Straumann Q3 sales slightly beat expectations
Straumann Q3 sales slightly beat expectations
View All Finance Posts