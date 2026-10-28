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Delivery Hero raises full-year forecast again on strong Q3 growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Delivery Hero raises full-year forecast again on strong Q3 growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Delivery Hero Boosts Full-Year Forecast After Exceptional Q3 Results and Uber Offer

Delivery Hero's Upgraded Forecast and Market Performance

Oct 28 (Reuters) - German food delivery company Delivery Hero, the target of a takeover offer from US rival Uber, on Wednesday raised its 2026 forecast for the second time this year, helped by strong quarterly growth in its business.

Revised Growth Expectations

The company now expects gross merchandise value (GMV), a common metric for delivery firms measuring the total value of all goods sold through the market place, to grow 10%-12% this year, up from a previous forecast of 9%-11%.

Analyst Projections for 2026

Analysts polled by the company forecast 2026 GMV growth of 9.1% to €51.63 billion ($57.48 billion) on average.

Management Commentary

"We're raising our full-year guidance again across the board as the strength of our offering continues to drive faster growth, which is flowing through to the bottom line," CFO Marie-Anne Popp said in a statement.

Uber Takeover Offer and Market Implications

The guidance hike comes as the firm weighs a takeover offer from Uber, which is seeking to expand its international footprint and suggests the company continues to benefit from resilient demand, despite a still uncertain consumer environment.

Q3 Performance Highlights

Delivery Hero's third-quarter GMV came in at €13.9 billion, up 13.6%, compared with €12.2 billion a year earlier.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8981 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Paolo Laudani in Gdansk, editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Delivery Hero increased its 2026 GMV growth forecast again—from 9–11% to 10–12%—highlighting sustained growth momentum despite macroeconomic headwinds.
  • Q3 GMV reached €13.9 billion, up 13.6% from €12.2 billion a year earlier, demonstrating accelerating demand and execution.
  • The guidance upgrade occurs amid Uber’s ongoing €41.50/share takeover offer, which Delivery Hero’s board supports and which underscores confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new GMV growth expectation for Delivery Hero in 2026?
The company now expects GMV to grow 10%-12% in 2026, up from the previous forecast of 9%-11%.
How much did Delivery Hero's third-quarter GMV increase?
Delivery Hero's Q3 GMV rose to €13.9 billion, a 13.6% increase from €12.2 billion a year earlier.
What role does Uber play in the current situation with Delivery Hero?
Uber has made a takeover offer for Delivery Hero, aiming to expand its international presence.

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