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UBS meets expectations with $2.7 billion Q3 profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UBS meets expectations with $2.7 billion Q3 profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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UBS Records $2.7 Billion Q3 Profit, Credit Suisse Integration On Track

UBS Q3 Financial Results and Strategic Developments

Strong Third-Quarter Performance

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - UBS reported a third-quarter net profit of $2.69 billion on Wednesday, up 8% year-on-year and roughly in line with the $2.71 billion expected as per a company-provided consensus forecast.

Global Wealth Management Growth

The performance of the largest Swiss bank was supported by net new assets of $55 billion in global wealth management, driven by inflows of $18 billion in Asia and $17 billion in the Americas.

Profitability in the Americas

Profitability in the Americas improved, with the profit-before-tax margin up by over 2 percentage points, UBS said.

Credit Suisse Integration Progress

The integration of former rival Credit Suisse is on track for completion by year-end, the bank added, with cumulative cost savings by end-2026 now expected at around $13.7 billion, up from around $13.5 billion.

Share Buyback Program

UBS repurchased $1.8 billion of shares in the quarter and plans to complete its buyback program of $3 billion in February, rather than by the mid-2027 timeline it had announced previously.

Impact of Swiss Banking Rules Overhaul

The bank has conditioned the amount and pace of share buybacks on the outcome of a Swiss banking rules overhaul that follows the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse and its state-engineered emergency takeover by UBS.

Regulatory and Shareholder Considerations

New capital rules for UBS are currently being debated in a parliamentary committee and expected to reach the lower house floor in December. The Swiss upper house last month proposed rules that UBS suggested were unacceptable.

Future of UBS in Switzerland

UBS's chairman has warned the bank would need to carefully consider its future in Switzerland if capital requirements are too harsh, and some shareholders have called for UBS to leave Switzerland.

UBS's Hopes for Parliamentary Resolution

UBS hopes that parliament will reach a solution that supports Switzerland's financial stability without imposing undue costs on UBS's shareholders, clients and employees, the bank said in its results presentation.

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much net profit did UBS report for Q3 2023?
UBS reported a third-quarter net profit of $2.69 billion for Q3 2023, up 8% year-on-year.
What is the status of the Credit Suisse integration?
UBS stated the integration of Credit Suisse is on track for completion by year-end 2023.
How much did UBS save in costs after the Credit Suisse acquisition?
UBS expects cumulative cost savings of around $13.7 billion by the end of 2026.
What is UBS’s share buyback plan for 2023?
UBS repurchased $1.8 billion of shares in Q3 and plans to complete its $3 billion buyback program by February.
How could new Swiss bank regulations affect UBS?
UBS has warned it may reconsider its future in Switzerland if the new capital requirements are too harsh.

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