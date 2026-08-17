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Headlines

Three killed in helicopter crash on Greek island of Sifnos - fire brigade officials

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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headlines Greece Accidents

Three Killed in Helicopter Crash on Sifnos Island, Greece – Officials

Details of the Helicopter Crash Incident

Fatalities and Immediate Aftermath

ATHENS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Three people were killed in a helicopter crash on the Greek island of Sifnos on Monday, fire brigade officials said. 

Victims Identified

The helicopter crashed shortly after taking off, killing the pilot and two passengers, the officials said.

Investigation and Media Coverage

Cause of the Crash

The cause of the crash is not yet known. 

Media Reports and Visuals

Images broadcast on local media showed what appeared to be the crash site on an arid hillside, where a ball of flame created a column of dark smoke. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Edward McAllister )

Key Takeaways

  • The crash occurred on Monday, August 17, 2026, on the arid hills of Sifnos, resulting in three fatalities (pilot and two passengers) reported by the fire brigade (apnews.com).
  • A private helicopter was involved; imagery from local media showed a fireball and dense smoke at the crash site (apnews.com).
  • Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash; an investigation by Greek aviation and emergency services is expected to follow, but no details are available yet.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the helicopter crash occur?
The crash occurred on the Greek island of Sifnos.
How many people died in the Sifnos helicopter crash?
Three people were killed in the crash.
Who confirmed the deaths in the helicopter crash?
Fire brigade officials confirmed the deaths.
Is the cause of the Sifnos helicopter crash known?
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
What was shown in local media about the Sifnos crash?
Images showed a crash site on an arid hillside with flames and dark smoke.

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