Three Killed in Helicopter Crash on Sifnos Island, Greece – Officials
Details of the Helicopter Crash Incident
Fatalities and Immediate Aftermath
ATHENS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Three people were killed in a helicopter crash on the Greek island of Sifnos on Monday, fire brigade officials said.
Victims Identified
The helicopter crashed shortly after taking off, killing the pilot and two passengers, the officials said.
Investigation and Media Coverage
Cause of the Crash
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Media Reports and Visuals
Images broadcast on local media showed what appeared to be the crash site on an arid hillside, where a ball of flame created a column of dark smoke.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Edward McAllister )