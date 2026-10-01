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Ukrainian minister hopes to heal 'misunderstanding' with South Korea, media reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian minister hopes to heal 'misunderstanding' with South Korea, media reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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headlines Diplomacy Ukraine South Korea International Relations

Ukraine Seeks to Heal Diplomatic Rift With South Korea Over Prisoner Transfer

Background and Developments in the Ukraine-South Korea Diplomatic Dispute

Public Disclosure of Prisoner Transfer

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine is working to heal a spat with South Korea over Kyiv's publicly announced transfer of two North Korean servicemen taken prisoner in the war against Russia, Ukrainian media reported on Thursday quoting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed while he was addressing the UN General Assembly last week that the prisoners had been sent to South Korea, angering Seoul which expected the transfer to remain secret.

Ukrainian Response to the Incident

"I would not like to call this an incident. Let's say, it's a diplomatic misunderstanding," Sybiha told journalists at an event, according to a report in news website nv.ua and other media.

"I really hope that this situation will be resolved in the very near future and we are working on it. For us, South Korea is an important country. And I really hope for momentum, continuation, and concrete results that we are truly achieving with them."

South Korea's Reaction and Concerns

South Korea's presidential office this week demanded an explanation and apology from Ukraine for disclosing the transfer, and said Ukraine had also falsely denied that the two sides had agreed to keep the move confidential.

Security and Humanitarian Considerations

South Korea had sought to keep the transfer confidential given security, diplomatic and humanitarian concerns, including the safety of the prisoners and their families, a senior official in Seoul said.

Context of North Korean Involvement in the Russia-Ukraine War

Capture of North Korean Soldiers

Ukraine captured the two North Koreans in January 2025, the first soldiers to be captured alive since Pyongyang entered the war in 2024, assisting Russia.

North Korea's Alliance With Russia

North Korea has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Russia, including a mutual defence pact, and dispatched an estimated 14,000 troops to help Moscow evict Ukrainian troops from its Kursk region.

Current and Future Deployments

Zelenskiy this week said more than 8,000 North Korean troops remained in Russia and 10,000 were being trained for a future deployment.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine captured two North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk region in January 2025—the first POWs from Pyongyang since its forces entered the war (investing.com).
  • Seoul demanded an apology and explanation, citing a confidentiality agreement breached by President Zelenskiy’s UN disclosure (internazionale.it).
  • Diplomatic communications are ongoing; Sybiha hopes the issue will be resolved soon and emphasizes South Korea’s importance as a partner (en.yna.co.kr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ukraine's prisoner transfer to South Korea cause a diplomatic issue?
South Korea expected the transfer to remain secret for security and humanitarian reasons, but Ukraine publicly announced it.
What is Ukraine doing to resolve the misunderstanding with South Korea?
Ukraine's foreign minister stated efforts are underway to resolve the diplomatic misunderstanding swiftly.
How did South Korea respond to Ukraine's actions?
South Korea's presidential office demanded an explanation and apology for the public disclosure.
How many North Korean troops are involved in the Ukraine conflict?
Ukraine reported more than 8,000 North Korean troops remain in Russia and 10,000 more are being trained.
When were the North Korean prisoners captured by Ukraine?
Ukraine captured the two North Korean servicemen in January 2025.

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