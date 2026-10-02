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Half of Europe faced very strong heat stress this summer, EU scientists say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Half of Europe faced very strong heat stress this summer, EU scientists say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Climate Change Health Weather Europe Environment

Over Half of Europe Faced Very Strong Heat Stress This Summer, EU Says

Record Heat Stress and Its Impact Across Europe

By Kate Abnett

Extent of Heat Stress in Europe

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Just over half of Europe experienced "very strong" levels of heat stress at times this summer, exposing people in a record-high share of the continent to the health risks of extreme heat, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Friday.

  • The 52% of the continent exposed to very strong heat stress this summer was the highest on record, C3S said

Understanding Heat Stress

What is Heat Stress?

  • Heat stress occurs when high temperatures and humidity mean the body cannot cool itself through sweating

Symptoms and Health Risks

  • Symptoms include increased heart rate, nausea, dizziness and heat stroke — a potentially life-threatening condition

Definition of "Very Strong" Heat Stress

  • Copernicus defines "very strong" heat stress as conditions that feel like a temperature of at least 38 degrees Celsius (100 F)

Regional and Demographic Impact

Western Europe’s Record Summer

  • Western Europe experienced its hottest summer since records began, recording "very strong" heat stress on 13 days

Vulnerable Groups

  • Extreme heat poses particular health risks to outdoor workers, the elderly, and people with conditions like cardiovascular diseases and diabetes

Environmental Consequences

River Flows and Climate Change

  • Europe's rivers recorded their lowest flows this summer in more than three decades, C3S said
  • Human-caused climate change has made Europe the world's fastest-warming continent, according to the World Meteorological Organization
Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Over half of Europe (52%) faced very strong heat stress—defined as ‘feels-like’ temperatures of at least 38 °C—this summer, the highest share on record, per Copernicus C3S and Reuters.
  • Western Europe endured its hottest summer ever, breaking the long-standing 2003 record, with June alone being the hottest on record in the region; 2026 also saw global and European temperature extremes tied to El Niño conditions in the tropics (climate.copernicus.eu).
  • Severe drought gripped the continent: major rivers such as the Rhine, Danube, Southern Bug and Dnieper registered exceptionally low flows—the lowest in decades—impacting water supply, ecosystems, agriculture, industry, and tourism (climate.copernicus.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Europe experienced very strong heat stress this summer?
According to EU scientists, 52% of Europe was exposed to very strong heat stress this summer, the highest on record.
What defines 'very strong' heat stress?
Copernicus defines 'very strong' heat stress as conditions that feel like a temperature of at least 38 degrees Celsius (100°F).
Who is most at risk from extreme heat stress in Europe?
Outdoor workers, older adults, and people with cardiovascular diseases or diabetes are particularly at risk.
What symptoms are associated with very strong heat stress?
Symptoms include increased heart rate, nausea, dizziness, and potentially life-threatening heat stroke.
How is climate change affecting Europe's heatwaves?
Human-caused climate change has made Europe the world's fastest-warming continent, increasing the frequency and intensity of heatwaves.

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