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French presidential candidate Philippe wins support of minister Darmanin - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French presidential candidate Philippe wins support of minister Darmanin

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Politics Elections France Conservatism

Darmanin Backs Philippe: Key Endorsement in French Presidential Race

Significance of Darmanin's Endorsement in the 2024 French Election

Background on the Endorsement

Aug 17 (Reuters) - French conservative presidential candidate Edouard Philippe has won the backing of government minister Gerald Darmanin for next year's election, Darmanin said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

Darmanin's Motivation and Statement

• Darmanin, who is France's justice minister and part of the conservative, right-wing political bloc, told regional paper La Voix du Nord that he was backing Philippe — rather than standing himself — "in the interests of the country".

Quote from Darmanin

• "We are in an extremely difficult situation, with many difficult social issues for French people. Therefore I have decided not to create any further divisions, so I will not stand myself for the presidential election. I will back, and I hope that others do likewise, Edouard Philippe for the presidential election," Darmanin told the newspaper.

Edouard Philippe's Political Background

• Philippe was President Emmanuel Macron's first prime minister, from May 2017 to July 2020, contending with the 'Yellow Vests' protests of 2018 and the COVID pandemic.

Current Political Landscape

• Two opinion polls published in July suggested far-right leader Marine Le Pen could win next year's election despite an appeal court upholding a guilty verdict for embezzlement of EU funds.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Darmanin’s public backing signals growing momentum for Philippe within the conservative right, aiming to consolidate support around a single moderate candidate.
  • Philippe, former prime minister under Macron, is positioning himself as a unifying centre‑right figure capable of competing in a polarized field with Marine Le Pen polling ahead.
  • Recent polling puts Philippe around 16–17% in first‑round voting intentions, trailing far‑right rivals but seen as the most viable moderate contender in head‑to‑head matchups.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Edouard Philippe?
Edouard Philippe is a French conservative presidential candidate and former Prime Minister of France from May 2017 to July 2020.
What role does Gerald Darmanin play in this endorsement?
Gerald Darmanin, France's justice minister, publicly backed Edouard Philippe for the presidential election, choosing not to run himself.
Why did Darmanin decide not to run for president?
Darmanin cited the challenging social situation in France and a desire to avoid further divisions as reasons for backing Philippe instead of running.
What challenges did Philippe face as Prime Minister?
As Prime Minister, Philippe dealt with the 'Yellow Vests' protests of 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

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