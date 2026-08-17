Darmanin Backs Philippe: Key Endorsement in French Presidential Race

Significance of Darmanin's Endorsement in the 2024 French Election

Background on the Endorsement

Aug 17 (Reuters) - French conservative presidential candidate Edouard Philippe has won the backing of government minister Gerald Darmanin for next year's election, Darmanin said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

Darmanin's Motivation and Statement

• Darmanin, who is France's justice minister and part of the conservative, right-wing political bloc, told regional paper La Voix du Nord that he was backing Philippe — rather than standing himself — "in the interests of the country".

Quote from Darmanin

• "We are in an extremely difficult situation, with many difficult social issues for French people. Therefore I have decided not to create any further divisions, so I will not stand myself for the presidential election. I will back, and I hope that others do likewise, Edouard Philippe for the presidential election," Darmanin told the newspaper.

Edouard Philippe's Political Background

• Philippe was President Emmanuel Macron's first prime minister, from May 2017 to July 2020, contending with the 'Yellow Vests' protests of 2018 and the COVID pandemic.

Current Political Landscape

• Two opinion polls published in July suggested far-right leader Marine Le Pen could win next year's election despite an appeal court upholding a guilty verdict for embezzlement of EU funds.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Mark Potter)