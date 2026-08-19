Straumann Reports H1 2026 Sales in Line With Market Expectations
Financial Performance and Outlook
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann reported half-year sales broadly in line with market expectations and confirmed its annual guidance on Wednesday.
Revenue Growth and Market Comparison
The company's revenue grew to 1.38 billion Swiss francs ($1.70 billion) in the first half of 2026, compared with 1.35 billion francs a year ago and analysts' average estimate of 1.37 billion francs in a Vara consensus.
CEO Statement on Regional Growth
• "We delivered a strong second quarter and first half, with growth across all regions, especially from mature markets, and a significant improvement in profitability at constant exchange rates," CEO Guillaume Daniellot said.
Core Earnings and Guidance
• Straumann's half-year core earnings before interest and taxes were 355 million francs, slightly above consensus of 350 million.
• It continues to target high single-digit organic revenue growth and core EBIT margin expansion of around 140-170 bps at constant 2025 exchange rates.
Additional Information
($1 = 0.8110 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)