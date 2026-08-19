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Straumann posts H1 sales in line with estimates, maintains outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Straumann posts H1 sales in line with estimates, maintains outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Straumann Reports H1 2026 Sales in Line With Market Expectations

Financial Performance and Outlook

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann reported half-year sales broadly in line with market expectations and confirmed its annual guidance on Wednesday.

Revenue Growth and Market Comparison

The company's revenue grew to 1.38 billion Swiss francs ($1.70 billion) in the first half of 2026, compared with 1.35 billion francs a year ago and analysts' average estimate of 1.37 billion francs in a Vara consensus.

CEO Statement on Regional Growth

• "We delivered a strong second quarter and first half, with growth across all regions, especially from mature markets, and a significant improvement in profitability at constant exchange rates," CEO Guillaume Daniellot said.

Core Earnings and Guidance

• Straumann's half-year core earnings before interest and taxes were 355 million francs, slightly above consensus of 350 million.

• It continues to target high single-digit organic revenue growth and core EBIT margin expansion of around 140-170 bps at constant 2025 exchange rates.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8110 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Straumann's half-year 2026 sales?
Straumann reported sales of 1.38 billion Swiss francs in the first half of 2026.
Did Straumann meet analysts' expectations in H1 2026?
Yes, Straumann's sales were broadly in line with market expectations and above the 1.37 billion francs consensus estimate.
What guidance has Straumann maintained for 2026?
Straumann confirmed its annual outlook, targeting high single-digit organic revenue growth and core EBIT margin expansion.
How did profitability change for Straumann in the first half of 2026?
Straumann saw a significant improvement in profitability at constant exchange rates, with core EBIT slightly above consensus.

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