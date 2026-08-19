Straumann Reports H1 2026 Sales in Line With Market Expectations

Financial Performance and Outlook

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann reported half-year sales broadly in line with market expectations and confirmed its annual guidance on Wednesday.

Revenue Growth and Market Comparison

The company's revenue grew to 1.38 billion Swiss francs ($1.70 billion) in the first half of 2026, compared with 1.35 billion francs a year ago and analysts' average estimate of 1.37 billion francs in a Vara consensus.

CEO Statement on Regional Growth

• "We delivered a strong second quarter and first half, with growth across all regions, especially from mature markets, and a significant improvement in profitability at constant exchange rates," CEO Guillaume Daniellot said.

Core Earnings and Guidance

• Straumann's half-year core earnings before interest and taxes were 355 million francs, slightly above consensus of 350 million.

• It continues to target high single-digit organic revenue growth and core EBIT margin expansion of around 140-170 bps at constant 2025 exchange rates.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8110 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)