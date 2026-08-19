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Swiss voters look set to reject proposal to change neutrality, poll shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss voters look set to reject proposal to change neutrality, poll shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Swiss Economy

Poll Shows Swiss Voters Set to Reject Proposal Redefining Neutrality

Swiss Neutrality and Food Security Initiatives Face Voter Rejection

Overview of the Neutrality Proposal

ZURICH, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Swiss voters look set to reject next month proposals for a tighter definition of neutrality that would prevent the country from issuing economic sanctions or cooperating with NATO, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they opposed the neutrality initiative in the survey conducted for newspapers 20 Minuten and Tamedia.

Some 62% of the 13,154 questioned were against the proposal backed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), with 32% in favour.

Details of the Proposed Neutrality Redefinition

Switzerland goes to the polls on September 27 to vote on the initiative, which wants a tighter definition of Switzerland's traditional neutrality written into the constitution. The government opposes the proposal.

Supporters want Swiss neutrality to be defined as "perpetual and armed," barring it from joining or cooperating with military or defence alliances except in the event of an attack or imminent attack.

The move would also prohibit participation in third-country wars and sanctions against belligerents, apart from U.N. sanctions and anti-circumvention measures, and require Switzerland to use neutrality to support mediation.

Political Party Positions and Reactions

Only SVP supporters were clearly in favour of the proposal, the poll said, with supporters of all of Switzerland's other parties strongly against.

The centre-right FDP party said it opposed the initiative, saying it was harmful and would only favour aggressive nations such as Russia.

"Prohibiting Switzerland from supporting international efforts in response to flagrant violations of international law would, in effect, help strengthen the aggressors' camp," said co-president Benjamin Muehlemann.

"Switzerland must stand on the side of peace, the rule of law, and democracy — not on the side of autocrats."

Food Security Initiative Also Faces Defeat

A second proposal to increase Swiss food security by raising domestic production, shifting consumption and farming toward more plant-based food, and better protecting drinking water, soil and biodiversity, also looks set to be rejected.

The "secure food supply initiative" was supported by 31% of those questioned, with 65% against, the poll said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • About 62 % of respondents oppose the neutrality proposal, with only 32 % in favour, and support comes mainly from the SVP base.
  • The initiative would bar economic sanctions (except UN‑mandated), NATO cooperation, and participation in third‑country wars, aiming to constitutionally define neutrality as “perpetual and armed.”
  • A second referendum on a food‑security initiative—requiring more domestic, plant‑based production while protecting biodiversity and water—is also trailing, with only 31 % support.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Swiss neutrality proposal being voted on?
The proposal seeks to tighten Switzerland's neutrality definition, barring economic sanctions and military cooperation except in cases of direct attack.
Who supports and opposes the Swiss neutrality proposal?
The proposal is backed mainly by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, while the government and most other parties oppose it.
What did the latest poll reveal about voter sentiment?
According to a survey, around 62% of Swiss voters oppose the neutrality initiative, with only 32% in favor.
When will Switzerland vote on the neutrality initiative?
Swiss voters will go to the polls on September 27 to decide on the neutrality initiative.
What other proposal is being voted on besides neutrality?
A separate proposal to increase Swiss food security by promoting plant-based consumption and protecting resources is also up for a vote, and looks set to be rejected.

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