Italian Space Industry Faces Scale and Funding Challenges as Europe Rearms

Italy's Space Sector Under Pressure Amid European Defence Shift

By Mirko Miorelli

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Italy's fragmented space industry is facing growing pressure to consolidate as defence and government customers increasingly favour larger suppliers capable of handling complex programmes.

The shift reflects a broader push across Europe to build strategic autonomy in defence and critical technologies, as governments respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, tensions with China and uncertainty over future U.S. security commitments.

For Italy, whose space sector is known for niche engineering expertise but remains dominated by small and medium-sized companies, the challenge is whether firms can build the scale and financial strength needed to compete for large contracts without losing the flexibility that made them successful.

Industry executives say limited access to capital remains a major obstacle.

"In Italy, we used to say 'small is beautiful', but that's not true," Alessandro Franzoni, CEO of optical instrumentation specialist Officina Stellare, told Reuters.

Customer Demands and Supplier Capabilities

Customers Want More Than Components

Leonardo, Italy's largest aerospace and defence company, said new projects require integrated technological capabilities, industrial reliability and the capacity to manage growing complexity.

"When selecting and developing its supply chain, the group favours suppliers capable of offering solid expertise, production capacity, resilience and operational continuity," a spokesperson said.

Satellite navigation and cybersecurity specialist Qascom said customers now expect suppliers to provide products, hardware and industrial capabilities, not just engineering know-how.

"You need to grow, because remaining small doesn't work," co-founder and CEO Alessandro Pozzobon told Reuters.

The Scale Advantage

Industry Consolidation and Competitive Pressures

The pressure has intensified as Europe's space sector becomes more closely tied to defence and security priorities.

Europe's defence build-up and growing demand for dual-use technologies, which can serve both civilian and military purposes, have increased the importance of resilient industrial capacity.

The rise of Elon Musk's SpaceX has also highlighted the advantages of scale, vertical integration and access to capital enjoyed by larger industry players.

"I see a trend towards aggregation, driven by the market," said Giuseppe Acierno, president of the DTA aerospace hub in Apulia, southern Italy. "It is a trend that should be supported."

Renato Panesi, chief commercial officer at Italian space logistics company D-Orbit, said Europe remains disadvantaged by fragmented programmes and weaker access to private funding than the United States.

Risks of Consolidation

Yet consolidation brings risks. Qascom said much of Italy's fragmentation reflects deep technological specialisation, with smaller firms occupying globally competitive niches in navigation, cybersecurity and advanced communications.

The challenge, executives say, is finding ways to build scale without sacrificing innovation.

Funding the Next Champions

Investment Initiatives and Mergers

Building larger companies will require funding.

In July, Intesa Sanpaolo, the European Investment Bank and the European Space Agency launched a programme expected to provide up to €300 million ($347 million) in financing for aerospace SMEs.

"For too many of our space SMEs, the barrier to growth is not technology but access to capital," ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said.

Italy's Interministerial Committee for Space and Aerospace Research Policies estimates the country's aerospace sector will receive €7.8 billion in investment and programme funding by 2028, including €3.5 billion linked to Italy's contribution to ESA programmes.

Acquisitions and Strategic Growth

For some companies, acquisitions have become the quickest route to achieving the scale customers now demand.

Officina Stellare merged with Global Aerospace Technologies Group in June, creating an aerospace and defence platform with a pro-forma order backlog of €192 million.

Franzoni said the deal was designed to combine complementary technologies, strengthen vertical integration and broaden the group's offering.

"I see now an opportunity, mostly in Italy, for further aggregation. We are looking for synergies for technologies and for production synergies," he said.

Officina Stellare reinforced that strategy in July through the acquisition of electric motor specialist Mavel.

D-Orbit has also expanded through acquisitions, buying Earth observation specialist Planetek before raising fresh capital to fund further deals.

"The driver of our M&A strategy is the acquisition of additional capabilities and services to offer to government, defence and commercial satellite operators," Panesi said.

Recent Contracts and Future Outlook

Recent contracts appear to reflect the shift. Officina Stellare this month secured a €6.5 million contract from Leonardo for optical communications terminals and another worth more than €7 million from the Italian Space Agency for an Earth observation programme.

The company said the awards showed its ability to move beyond technology development and deliver integrated systems at industrial scale.

For industry executives, the question is no longer whether Italy's space companies need to grow.

It is whether a sector built on specialised SMEs can secure the capital and scale needed to compete in a changing European market before competitors, or foreign acquirers, do it for them.

($1 = 0.8640 euros)

(Additional reporting by Giulia Segreti. Editing by Matt Scuffham and Mark Potter)