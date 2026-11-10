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Finance

Sportswear brand On expects higher profit margin after strong quarterly sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Sportswear Brand On Boosts Profit Margin Outlook on Strong Quarterly Growth

On's Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Quarterly Sales and Margin Outlook

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sportswear brand On raised its annual gross margin forecast after beating third-quarter sales estimates on Tuesday, as new product launches and celebrity collaboration efforts drove demand across its premium shoes and apparel collections.

Market Expansion and Competitive Positioning

The company has grown fast and expanded its store footprint globally, taking market share from bigger rivals such as Nike and Adidas. 

Holiday Campaign and Product Traction

The company said with its holiday campaign is underway and new products are gaining traction. On expects fourth-quarter sales growth to accelerate, even as it maintains its premium positioning and full-price discipline amid a promotional retail environment.

However, the company stuck to its annual sales forecast of 3.47 billion Swiss francs and 3.56 billion Swiss francs.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Moves

Share Buyback and Entry into Soccer

On, which authorized its first share buyback plan up to $1 billion through the end of 2029 in September, recently entered soccer, the world's most popular sport, by signing Kylian Mbappe.

Public Relations and Market Response

The company did not mention him in the release after the French soccer star was forced to apologize for comments about Mao Zedong two weeks ago that angered China.

US-listed shares were down 4% in volatile premarket trading. The stock has fallen nearly 20% so far this year.

Financial Results and Analyst Estimates

On now expects fiscal 2026 gross profit margin to be around 67.5%, or about 66%, excluding US tariff refunds, compared with its previous forecast of at least 65%.

The Swiss company posted third-quarter sales of 931.4 million Swiss francs ($1.14 billion), compared with analysts' estimates of 929.3 million Swiss francs, according to data compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 0.8192 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru and Helen Reid in London; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 sales beat estimates at CHF 931.4 million, supporting margin outlook upgrade (gross margin now ~67.5%, prior target ≥65%) (marketscreener.com)
  • On launched a USD 1 billion share buyback program through 2029 to support shareholder value amid premium positioning and market-share gains (marketscreener.com)
  • High‑profile deals—signing Kylian Mbappé as global ambassador and entering soccer—boost brand visibility, though execution risks remain in a Nike‑dominated market (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did On perform in its third-quarter sales compared to estimates?
On posted third-quarter sales of 931.4 million Swiss francs, slightly above analysts' estimates of 929.3 million Swiss francs.
What factors drove On's strong quarterly performance?
New product launches and celebrity collaborations, along with global store expansion, drove demand for On’s premium shoes and apparel.
Has On made any recent moves in sports marketing?
Yes, On entered soccer by signing Kylian Mbappe, a leading French soccer star, as part of its expansion strategy.

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