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M&S targets profit growth ahead of sales over medium term - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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M&S targets profit growth ahead of sales over medium term

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Marks & Spencer Outlines Profit and Sales Growth Strategy Through 2027

Marks & Spencer's Medium-Term Growth Ambitions and Strategic Targets

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer said on Tuesday its ambition is to achieve mid-to-high single-digit sales growth over the medium term, with profit growth ahead of sales.

M&S is hosting a Capital Markets Day. Below are the targets it will set out:

Food Division Growth Strategy

• For food, the targets are to double sales over time, having grown annual sales by more than 50% since FY22, continue to gain market share, and deliver an operating margin of around 5%

Fashion, Home, and Beauty Segment Objectives

• For fashion, home and beauty, it is targeting online participation towards 50% with 180 highly productive stores, while continuing to gain market share, and delivering operating margins of more than 10% in both channels

Online and Store Expansion Plans

• For its international division, it wants to build a more global M&S brand presence through capital-light channels

Investment and Operational Transformation

Productivity and Cost Reduction Initiatives

• Delivering these ambitions will require continued investment in the M&S proposition and the transformation of its end-to-end operating model, with the aim of driving productivity and operating leverage as the business grows

• M&S is on track to achieve its structural cost reduction objective of £600 million ($807 million) by FY28

Financial Strength and Shareholder Returns

Free Cash Flow and Dividend Policy

• With free cash flow expected in each of the next three years, M&S can invest for growth while increasing returns to shareholders

• Maintaining a strong balance sheet and investment-grade credit rating remain priorities

• M&S' full-year 2026/27 dividend will double to 8.4 pence from 4.2 pence. Thereafter, it is intended that dividends will grow at least in line with earnings

Recent Financial Performance

• Last week, M&S said its first-half profit rebounded from last year's cyberattack-hit level, but was down on a two-year basis as strong earnings from food failed to fully offset weakness in clothing

($1 = 0.7437 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Food ambition: double sales over time with ~5% operating margin, already delivering 5.6% margin in H1 2026/27
  • Fashion, Home & Beauty: target >10% margins online and in‑store, with ~50% online mix and 180 high‑productivity stores
  • Structural cost savings of £600 m by FY 2028, on track via £450 m delivered so far, enabling reinvestment and dividend growth

Frequently Asked Questions

What profit and sales growth targets has M&S set?
M&S aims for mid-to-high single-digit sales growth with profit growth ahead of sales over the medium term.
What are the targets for M&S food division?
M&S plans to double food sales over time, gain market share, and maintain an operating margin of around 5%.
How is M&S planning to increase its online participation?
M&S aims for online participation towards 50% in fashion, home, and beauty, supported by 180 productive stores.
Will M&S increase its dividends?
M&S will double its full-year 2026/27 dividend to 8.4 pence, with future dividends intended to grow at least in line with earnings.
What financial priorities are highlighted by M&S?
M&S prioritizes investment in growth, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and achieving investment-grade credit rating.

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