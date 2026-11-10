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Porsche SE posts 44% profit drop as pressure mounts on core auto holdings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Porsche SE posts 44% profit drop as pressure mounts on core auto holdings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Porsche SE Profit Falls 44% as Volkswagen Faces Weak Demand and Competition

Porsche SE Reports Significant Profit Decline Amid Industry Challenges

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Porsche SE, Volkswagen's largest shareholder, reported a 44% drop in adjusted net profit for the first nine months of 2026 on Tuesday, as weaker earnings from its core automotive holdings reflected persistent pressure across the European auto sector.

Ownership Structure and Exposure

Porsche SE owns 31.9% of Volkswagen shares and 53.3% of its voting rights, as well as 12.5% of Porsche AG. Its earnings are closely tied to both, which have been affected by weak Chinese demand, growing competition from Chinese automakers and restructuring across the Volkswagen group.

Key Financial Figures

  • Adjusted group result after tax came in at €0.9 billion in the first nine months of 2026, down from €1.6 billion a year earlier
  • Group result after tax swung to a loss of €2.8 billion from a profit of €1.2 billion a year earlier, mainly due to a non-cash impairment loss on the carrying amount of its Volkswagen investment
Management Response and Outlook
  • Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said Volkswagen's results showed that measures to improve competitiveness, cut costs and raise profitability must be implemented swiftly, adding that it was now management's responsibility to deliver
  • The company confirmed its full-year forecast for adjusted group result after tax of minus €0.5 billion to plus €1.5 billion, a range it had already cut in September
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amir Orusov and Rachel More, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted group profit after tax tumbled 44% to €0.9 billion in first nine months of 2026 (from €1.6 billion in 2025) (porsche-se.com)
  • Group result after tax swung to a €2.8 billion loss, driven by non‑cash impairment of Volkswagen investment (porsche-se.com)
  • Chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch emphasized the need for immediate action to enhance competitiveness, cost efficiency and profitability at Volkswagen core operations (porsche-se.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Porsche SE's profit drop by 44% in 2026?
Porsche SE's profit dropped mainly due to weaker earnings from its automotive holdings, affected by weak Chinese demand, increased competition, and Volkswagen's restructuring.
How much of Volkswagen does Porsche SE own?
Porsche SE owns 31.9% of Volkswagen shares and 53.3% of its voting rights.
What was Porsche SE's group result after tax for the first nine months of 2026?
The adjusted group result after tax was €0.9 billion, down from €1.6 billion a year earlier.
What caused the group result after tax to swing to a loss?
The swing to a €2.8 billion loss was mainly due to a non-cash impairment loss on the carrying amount of the Volkswagen investment.
What is Porsche SE's outlook for the full year?
Porsche SE confirmed its full-year forecast for adjusted group result after tax of minus €0.5 billion to plus €1.5 billion.

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