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France well positioned to claim ECB chief economist post, Moulin says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France well positioned to claim ECB chief economist post, Moulin says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Finance Banking ECB European Economics

France Emerges as Contender for ECB Chief Economist Post, Says Moulin

France's Bid for the ECB Chief Economist Role

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bank of France Governor Emmanuel Moulin said on Tuesday it would be legitimate for a French person to get the job of chief economist at the European Central Bank.

Moulin's Statement on French Candidacy

"This is a position that we have never had in our history — the post of chief economist. We have some very good candidates — in fact, some very good female candidates - for this role; it would therefore be entirely legitimate for France to hold this position," Moulin said in an interview with the BFM Business TV channel.

Upcoming ECB Appointments

Euro zone leaders are set to pick a replacement for ECB President Christine Lagarde - who said last month she will step down on February 7 - and two other key board members, Isabel Schnabel, who heads market operations, and Chief Economist Philip Lane, in the coming months.

Negotiation Process

The three appointments may be negotiated in the same process.

Candidates for ECB President

Only two candidates for the top job have been put forward. Spain nominated Pablo Hernandez de Cos, the General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements, and the Netherlands nominated Klaas Knot, its former central bank chief.

Moulin's Assessment of Candidates

Both candidates "are central bankers who are extremely competent—pragmatic. And so, I don’t think there will be any change. Both candidates represent a continuation of Christine Lagarde’s approach," Moulin said.

French Economic Outlook

Growth Expectations

Separately he said he expected French economic growth this year would be close to 0.3%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Bertrand Boucey, Editing by Louise Heavens and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • France is positioning itself to claim the ECB chief economist role — historically never held by a French national — with strong contenders including women, reinforcing gender balance goals.
  • France informally supports Klaas Knot for ECB president, hoping to secure the chief economist slot in return — a strategic balance noted by market watchers.
  • French growth forecast for 2026 hovers near 0.3%, with Moulin emphasizing fiscal responsibility and that solutions to France’s budget woes lie domestically, not via ECB intervention.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Emmanuel Moulin believe France should claim the ECB chief economist post?
Moulin argues that France has never held the ECB chief economist position and has strong, qualified candidates, making it legitimate for a French candidate to be considered.
Who are the main candidates for the Eurozone’s top ECB posts?
Spain has nominated Pablo Hernandez de Cos, while the Netherlands nominated Klaas Knot as candidates for the top ECB post.
Which ECB leadership positions are set to change soon?
Eurozone leaders are expected to replace ECB President Christine Lagarde, board member Isabel Schnabel, and Chief Economist Philip Lane in the coming months.
What did Emmanuel Moulin say about French economic growth in 2024?
Moulin predicted that French economic growth for the year would be close to 0.3%.
What approach do the main ECB presidency candidates represent?
According to Moulin, both de Cos and Knot are highly competent and likely to represent continuity with Christine Lagarde’s approach.

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