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BOE's Lombardelli does not rule out December rate hike, she tells the Guardian - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BOE's Lombardelli does not rule out December rate hike, she tells the Guardian

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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BOE’s Lombardelli Considers December Rate Hike Amid Low-gear UK Economy

Bank of England Deputy Governor Weighs Future Rate Decisions

Lombardelli’s Stance on December Rate Hike

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli said she would not rule out the possibility of voting for a rate hike in December, but added that she did not have enough information yet, in an interview with the Guardian published on Tuesday.

Recent Rate Increase and Meeting Insights

Lombardelli voted with the 8-1 majority last week to raise rates to 4% from 3.75%, the first rise since August 2023. She said at the time a further rate hike was likely to be needed in the near term, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Factors Influencing Future Rate Decisions

“I think it depends what we see on the conflict and the energy prices and it depends what we see in the wider data and how all that fits together," Lombardelli told the Guardian, referring to the possibility of a further rate hike in December.

"But I wouldn’t rule it out. Equally, I don’t have enough information just yet.” 

Impact of Low-gear Economy on UK Labour Market

Lombardelli said young people in Britain are bearing the brunt of a “low-gear economy” as employers hold back from hiring amid the fallout from the war in the Middle East.

Labour Market Dynamics

“It’s what I call a low-gear economy. So a labour market where you’re seeing a real fall-off in hiring. But actually, we’re not seeing much in the way of redundancies. What’s going on is this kind of low-hire, low-fire dynamic,” she said.

Recent Jobs Market Data

Britain's jobs market cooled in October, with hiring for permanent roles falling for the first time in four months, according to a survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG published on Monday, days after the Bank of England raised rates.

(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Lombardelli hasn’t ruled out raising Bank Rate again in December—next meeting is “live” for further action, contingent on geopolitical developments and economic data (theguardian.com)
  • She describes the current UK labour market as a “low‑gear economy”—low hiring and low firing—hitting young people hardest (theguardian.com)
  • The BoE raised rates to 4% in November, citing persistent inflation risks amid unresolved energy shocks; markets assign roughly equal odds to another hike in December (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Bank of England raise interest rates in December?
Clare Lombardelli has not ruled out a December rate hike but said she needs more information before deciding.
Who is Clare Lombardelli?
Clare Lombardelli is the Deputy Governor of the Bank of England.
What are the concerns influencing the BOE’s next rate decision?
Energy prices, the ongoing conflict, and wider economic data are key factors influencing the next BOE rate decision.
How is the UK jobs market performing?
Britain’s jobs market cooled in October, with permanent hiring falling for the first time in four months.
What is meant by a 'low-gear economy'?
A 'low-gear economy' refers to reduced hiring without significant redundancies, leading to less job movement overall.

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