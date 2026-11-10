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BT to hold off Starlink launch until Ukraine 'noise' dies down, CEO tells FT - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BT to hold off Starlink launch until Ukraine 'noise' dies down, CEO tells FT

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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BT to Delay Starlink Satellite Launch Until Ukraine Crisis Concerns Fade

BT's Starlink Partnership Postponement Amid Ukraine Conflict

Nov 10 (Reuters) - BT will not launch a partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink until the "noise" over the recent disruptions in the satellite communications system in Ukraine subsides, CEO Allison Kirkby said in a Financial Times interview published on Tuesday.

Starlink's Role and Controversy in the Ukraine War

Starlink's role in the Ukraine war came under scrutiny last month after speed restrictions hindered efforts to intercept Russian drones and forced some operations to be cancelled.

Key Details of Starlink's Involvement

Here are some details:

  • Ukraine uses Starlink for battlefield communications and drone operations. Restricting the satellite service hampered the country's attack and air defense drone missions against Russia
  • US President Donald Trump had said last month that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had restored Ukraine's Starlink access. Musk had accused the Ukrainian military of violating the company's terms
  • Neither Musk nor the US government has acknowledged responsibility for curtailing Starlink or Starshield in Ukraine, and both have said publicly such decisions could only have been taken by the other
BT's Position on the Starlink Launch
  • BT CEO said the service was “ready to launch” but that BT was “cautious on how Starlink might be viewed at the moment considering what happened in Ukraine,” according to the FT interview
  • "We will only launch it proactively when we feel the noise has died down a little bit on Elon Musk and Starlink as a result of the Ukraine thing,” Kirkby told the FT
  • BT had announced its partnership with Musk's company last year, with services initially slated to be available by end of 2026
  • Kirkby added BT would launch satellite broadband with Starlink “in the coming months,” FT reported
  • Neither BT nor Starlink responded to requests for comment outside regular business hours
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Harishankar Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)

Key Takeaways

  • BT postpones Starlink rollout due to sensitivity around recent Ukraine disruptions, per CEO Allison Kirkby.
  • Starlink’s speed restrictions in Ukraine in mid‑October, especially affecting drone operations, sparked scrutiny and political debate.
  • Though ready, BT will proceed with launch “in the coming months” once attention on Elon Musk and Starlink quiets.
  • The original partnership aimed to bring services by end‑2026, targeting areas underserved by traditional infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is BT delaying its Starlink partnership launch?
BT is holding off the Starlink launch due to ongoing disruptions and public scrutiny over the use of Starlink in Ukraine's battlefield communications.
What role does Starlink play in Ukraine?
Ukraine relies on Starlink for battlefield communications and drone operations, which were recently restricted, impacting their military efforts.
When does BT plan to launch satellite broadband with Starlink?
BT plans to launch its satellite broadband service with Starlink in the coming months, after the situation around Ukraine stabilizes.
What concerns does BT have about Starlink’s perception?
BT is cautious about how Starlink is viewed due to the controversy over its involvement and service restrictions during the Ukraine conflict.
Have BT or Starlink responded to inquiries about the delay?
Neither BT nor Starlink responded to requests for comment about the launch delay outside regular business hours.

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