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Hensoldt targets €10 billion annual revenue by 2035 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Hensoldt targets €10 billion annual revenue by 2035

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Hensoldt Targets €10 Billion in Annual Revenue by 2035 Driven by Defence Demand

Hensoldt's Growth Strategy and Market Outlook

Nov 10 (Reuters) - German defence electronics maker Hensoldt is targeting annual revenue of 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) by 2035, it said on Tuesday, as higher European defence spending boosts demand for military electronics.

Growth Drivers and Business Focus

The Bavaria-based firm said it expects growth to stem from the air defence business as well as new large-scale programmes in mission aircraft and next-generation platforms.

Revenue and Market Projections

  • Hensoldt expects annual revenue growth of 15-20% a year as early as 2027
  • Hensoldt expects the addressable market for defence electronics to grow by around 10% a year to about 76 billion euros by 2031
  • It also raised its adjusted core earnings margin target by one percentage point to 21% by 2030.
CEO Statement and Industry Implications

"Decisions on many of the programmes that will shape our business in the 2030s will be taken soon. The platforms that will emerge from them will need sensors, software and service for decades," CEO Oliver Dörre said in a statement ($1 = 0.8961 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Hensoldt forecasts 15–20% annual revenue growth beginning in 2027, riding rising European defence spending and demand for sensor and electronic systems. (investing.com)
  • The company increased its 2030 adjusted core earnings margin target to 21%, up one percentage point, underlining improving profitability trends. (marketscreener.com)
  • Its €10 billion revenue ambition by 2035 reflects confidence in long‑term demand for sensors, software, services, and next‑gen platforms amid strong order books and industrial expansion. (defensenews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hensoldt's annual revenue target for 2035?
Hensoldt aims to achieve €10 billion in annual revenue by 2035.
What are the main growth drivers for Hensoldt?
Growth is expected from air defence, new mission aircraft programmes, and next-generation platforms.
How much annual revenue growth does Hensoldt expect by 2027?
Hensoldt expects annual revenue growth of 15-20% a year by 2027.
What is the projected growth of the defence electronics market?
The market for defence electronics is projected to grow by around 10% a year to about €76 billion by 2031.
What is Hensoldt's target for adjusted core earnings margin by 2030?
Hensoldt has raised its margin target by one percentage point to reach 21% by 2030.

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