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Europe can compete in robotics and physical AI, top chipmaker CEOs say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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European Chipmakers See Strong Future for Robotics and Physical AI in Europe

By Nathan Vifflin

European Chipmakers Position Themselves in the Global Robotics and Physical AI Market

Industry Leaders Highlight Regional Strengths

MUNICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The CEOs of top European chipmakers Infineon, STMicroelectronics and NXP said on Monday the region was well positioned to compete with the US and Asia in robotics and "physical AI", building on its traditional strengths in automotive and industrial technology.

Growing Demand for Advanced Chips in Robotics

Transition of AI from Data Centres to Physical Applications

As AI moves from data centres into robots, vehicles and industrial machinery, demand will grow for chips and systems that can operate safely and reliably in the real world, the executives told an industry gathering in Munich, Germany.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The three companies are major suppliers of the power chips, sensors and microcontrollers used in such machines, competing with US rivals including Texas Instruments and onsemi.

Executive Insights on Europe's Role in Physical AI

Infineon’s Perspective

"For me, industrial AI or physical AI is, first of all, a must win for Europe," Infineon CEO Jochen Hanebeck said. "There are so many topics where we feel that we are second to other regions."

STMicroelectronics’ Approach to Collaboration

STMicroelectronics CEO Jean-Marc Chery said physical AI would require close cooperation between chipmakers and customers, including training robots in AI-simulated environments before putting them to work.

Factory Trials and Early Adoption

ST itself has agreed to introduce humanoid robots from Italy's Oversonic into its factories, with the first already installed at a semiconductor plant in Malta. Most such projects remain at an early stage, with factory trials far more common than widespread use.

NXP’s Emphasis on Safety and Reliability

Rafael Sotomayor, CEO of NXP, said Europe's historical strengths gave it an advantage in developing the safe, reliable systems required as AI moves from making recommendations to taking physical action, where mistakes can have irreversible consequences.

"There's no undo for a broken bone if you make a wrong decision," Sotomayor said.

Conclusion

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Munich, Writing by Toby Sterling. Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe’s traditional leadership in automotive and industrial chips gives it strategic advantages as AI expands into robotics and real‑world systems. (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • Infineon sees a future boom in humanoid‑robot chips akin to high‑performance AI data‑center chips, underscoring strong positioning in microelectronics for robotics. (marketscreener.com)
  • NXP emphasises that “physical AI”—AI embedded in reliable, reflex‑driven systems—benefits from Europe’s safety‑critical design track record and trust‑by‑design philosophy. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What advantages do European chipmakers have in robotics and physical AI?
European chipmakers leverage traditional strengths in automotive and industrial technology, giving them an edge in robotics and physical AI development.
Which companies are leading Europe's efforts in robotics-related AI?
Infineon, STMicroelectronics, and NXP are top European chipmakers pushing advancements in robotics and physical AI.
How is AI shifting within the robotics sector?
AI is moving from data centers into real-world applications such as robots, vehicles, and industrial machinery, increasing demand for reliable chips and systems.
What are the current uses of physical AI in European industry?
Physical AI is mainly used in factory trials, such as humanoid robots introduced by STMicroelectronics in Malta, with widespread adoption still in early stages.
Why is safety a significant concern in the development of physical AI systems?
Physical AI systems can cause irreversible consequences if they make mistakes, making safety and reliability crucial in their development and application.

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