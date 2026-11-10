GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Mercedes-Benz signs low-carbon aluminum deal, updates climate targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Mercedes-Benz signs low-carbon aluminum deal, updates climate targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance sustainability Automotive ESG Manufacturing

Mercedes-Benz Secures Low-Carbon Aluminum and Sharpens Climate Commitments

Mercedes-Benz's Strategic Moves Toward Sustainability

Long-Term Supply Agreement with Hydro

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz has signed a long-term supply agreement with Norway's Hydro to source low-carbon aluminum, the German automaker said on Tuesday, as it seeks to reduce its carbon footprint.

Revised "Ambition 2039" Climate Target

The company also revised its "Ambition 2039" climate target set out in 2019 after global electric vehicle adoption fell short of expectations.

Key Details of the Supply Contract

  • The contract covers at least 10% of the company's primary aluminum needs, Mercedes said.
  • The aim is to gradually reduce the CO2 emissions of the supplied material to 3 kg per kg of aluminum by 2030, down from about 4 kg currently and far below the global average of 14.4 kg.

Participation in the First Movers Coalition

  • Mercedes is also joining the "First Movers Coalition", a group which aims to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors including heavy industry and long-distance transport, committing to buy at least 10% of its primary aluminum under the alliance's criteria by 2030.

Updated Climate Roadmap and Emission Targets

  • The company revised its climate roadmap, now targeting a 90% cut in production emissions, an 80% cut in vehicle-use emissions if market conditions allow, and a 70% reduction in emissions across the value chain by 2039.
  • It now aims to reach net-zero emissions in the decade beyond 2039.
  • It had previously aimed to make its new-car fleet "carbon-neutral in accounting terms" across the entire value chain and its life cycle by 2039.
Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Basile Day in Gdansk, additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt, editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • The long‑term Hydro agreement covers ≥10% of Mercedes‑Benz’s primary aluminium and aims to reduce its CO₂ footprint to 3 kg CO₂ per kg by 2030, down from ~4 kg and well below the global average (~14.4 kg) (group.mercedes-benz.com).
  • Mercedes‑Benz is joining the First Movers Coalition, committing to source at least 10% of its primary aluminium under its low‑carbon criteria by 2030 (group.mercedes-benz.com).
  • Updated Ambition 2039 targets: 90% cut in production emissions, an 80% reduction in vehicle‑use emissions (if markets allow), 70% value‑chain emissions reduction by 2039, and aiming for net‑zero in the decade after that (group.mercedes-benz.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement did Mercedes-Benz sign regarding aluminum supply?
Mercedes-Benz signed a long-term supply agreement with Norway's Hydro to source low-carbon aluminum as part of efforts to lower its carbon footprint.
How will the new deal affect Mercedes-Benz's carbon emissions from aluminum?
The aim is to reduce CO2 emissions of supplied aluminum to 3 kg per kg by 2030, down from about 4 kg and far below the global average of 14.4 kg.
What climate targets has Mercedes-Benz updated?
Mercedes-Benz revised its roadmap, now targeting a 90% cut in production emissions, an 80% cut in vehicle-use emissions, and a 70% reduction across the value chain by 2039.
What is the First Movers Coalition and Mercedes-Benz's commitment to it?
The First Movers Coalition aims to decarbonise tough sectors. Mercedes-Benz committed to sourcing at least 10% of its primary aluminum through the coalition's criteria by 2030.
When does Mercedes-Benz aim to achieve net-zero emissions?
Mercedes-Benz now aims to achieve net-zero emissions in the decade beyond 2039.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for ECB may need to hike in Dec, chief economist says

ECB may need to hike in Dec, chief economist says

Image for Grocery supplier Princes sees canned goods demand jump on UK stockpiling push

Grocery supplier Princes sees canned goods demand jump on UK stockpiling push

Image for Infineon cannot expand chip capacity alone, CEO says

Infineon cannot expand chip capacity alone, CEO says

Image for France well positioned to claim ECB chief economist post, Moulin says

France well positioned to claim ECB chief economist post, Moulin says

Image for Vodafone raises free cash flow forecast after strong first half

Vodafone raises free cash flow forecast after strong first half

Image for Porsche SE posts 44% profit drop as pressure mounts on core auto holdings

Porsche SE posts 44% profit drop as pressure mounts on core auto holdings

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Sportswear brand On expects higher profit margin after strong quarterly sales
Sportswear brand On expects higher profit margin after strong quarterly sales
Image for Italy to allow Poste Italiane financial arm to buy bank, insurer stakes
Italy to allow Poste Italiane financial arm to buy bank, insurer stakes
Image for Watches of Switzerland lifts outlook floor as US, UK demand stays strong
Watches of Switzerland lifts outlook floor as US, UK demand stays strong
Image for M&S targets profit growth ahead of sales over medium term
M&S targets profit growth ahead of sales over medium term
Image for BOE's Lombardelli does not rule out December rate hike, she tells the Guardian
BOE's Lombardelli does not rule out December rate hike, she tells the Guardian
Image for Europe can compete in robotics and physical AI, top chipmaker CEOs say
Europe can compete in robotics and physical AI, top chipmaker CEOs say
Image for Hensoldt targets €10 billion annual revenue by 2035
Hensoldt targets €10 billion annual revenue by 2035
Image for Chipmaker Infineon forecasts strong 2027 growth on data-centre demand
Chipmaker Infineon forecasts strong 2027 growth on data-centre demand
Image for Henkel confirms Q3 organic growth, says electronics lead adhesives growth
Henkel confirms Q3 organic growth, says electronics lead adhesives growth
Image for Uniper reports 60% increase in nine-month core profit
Uniper reports 60% increase in nine-month core profit
Image for BT to hold off Starlink launch until Ukraine 'noise' dies down, CEO tells FT
BT to hold off Starlink launch until Ukraine 'noise' dies down, CEO tells FT
Image for What we know about Megaspeed, Singapore-based customer of Nvidia
What we know about Megaspeed, Singapore-based customer of Nvidia
View All Finance Posts