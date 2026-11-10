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Watches of Switzerland lifts outlook floor as US, UK demand stays strong - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Watches of Switzerland lifts outlook floor as US, UK demand stays strong

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Watches of Switzerland Boosts Outlook Following Strong US and UK Sales

Financial Performance and Market Insights

Upgraded Annual Outlook

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Luxury retailer Watches of Switzerland Group on Tuesday raised the lower end of its annual outlook after strong first-half trading, driven by robust demand in the US and Britain.

Revenue Growth Expectations

• The Leicester-based company expects revenue growth of 7%-10% at constant currency for fiscal 2027, up from its previous forecast of 5%-10%, and adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 60-80 basis points from fiscal 2026, compared with its prior outlook of 40-80 basis points

Geopolitical Exposure

• Watches of Switzerland has limited direct exposure to the Middle East, where geopolitical tensions have weighed on parts of the luxury sector

Trading Momentum and Seasonal Outlook

Holiday Season Expectations

• "As we head towards the important holiday season, trading momentum remains good in both markets, but we continue to plan prudently," the company said

Operating Profit Forecast

• It also expects adjusted operating profit of between £87 million ($116.99 million) and £89 million for the half-year period ended November 1, compared with £66 million reported a year earlier

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7437 pounds)

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • US demand continues as primary growth engine, delivering broad‑based sales across brands and segments (investing.com)
  • UK market showing resilience and improvement, especially in luxury watches, pre‑owned and jewellery (thewosgroupplc.com)
  • Group’s FY26 performance was strong: revenue +13% in constant currency to ~£1.83 billion, US now contributes over half of sales (thewosgroupplc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Watches of Switzerland raise its annual outlook?
The company saw strong first-half trading with high demand in the US and UK, prompting an upward revision in its annual outlook.
How is Watches of Switzerland affected by Middle East tensions?
The company has limited direct exposure to the Middle East, so geopolitical tensions in that region have minimal impact.
What are the projected operating profit figures?
Adjusted operating profit is expected to be between £87 million and £89 million for the half-year ended November 1, a rise from £66 million a year earlier.

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