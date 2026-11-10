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Finance

Henkel confirms Q3 organic growth, says electronics lead adhesives growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Henkel Sees Q3 Organic Growth, Electronics Drive Adhesives Performance

Henkel's Q3 Performance and Adhesives Division Highlights

Nov 10 (Reuters) - German consumer goods and adhesives maker Henkel confirmed its preliminary third-quarter organic sales growth on Tuesday, saying growth in the higher-margin adhesives division was led by its Mobility & Electronics business area.

Adhesive Technologies Business Performance

Henkel's Adhesive Technologies business is benefiting from strong semiconductor and AI-driven electronics demand and improving trends in selected industrial markets, although the broader industrial environment remains uneven.

Key Financial Highlights

  • The Persil-maker confirmed its organic sales grew 6.5% in the third quarter
  • Sales in Mobility & Electronics grew 12.1% organically, driving broader adhesives growth of 7.9%
  • Acquisitions and divestments added 4.4% to group sales, including 6.4% at Consumer Brands and 2.7% at Adhesive Technologies
Future Outlook and Guidance

Henkel confirmed its 2026 guidance, upgraded in October, for organic sales growth of 3% to 4%

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Henkel’s third-quarter organic sales rose 6.5% year‑on‑year, driven by pricing and volume gains across business units (henkel-northamerica.com).
  • Its Adhesive Technologies segment saw robust organic growth of 7.9%, underpinned by strength in Mobility & Electronics amid surging semiconductor and AI‑related demand (henkel-northamerica.com).
  • Henkel reaffirmed its full‑year 2026 organic sales guidance of 3–4% for the group, with Adhesive Technologies now expected to grow 4.5–5.5%, signaling confidence in continued momentum (henkel-northamerica.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Henkel's organic sales growth in Q3?
Henkel confirmed its organic sales grew by 6.5% in the third quarter.
Which business area led growth in Henkel’s adhesives division?
Mobility & Electronics led growth in the adhesives division, with sales up 12.1% organically.
How much did acquisitions and divestments contribute to Henkel's group sales?
Acquisitions and divestments added 4.4% to group sales, including 2.7% at Adhesive Technologies.
Did Henkel update their future growth guidance?
Henkel confirmed its 2026 guidance for organic sales growth of 3% to 4%.

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