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Uniper reports 60% increase in nine-month core profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Uniper reports 60% increase in nine-month core profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Uniper Posts Sharp 60% Surge in Nine-Month Core Profit Amid Sector Overhaul

Uniper's Financial Performance and Sector Changes

Core Profit Growth in 2026

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Uniper's core profit rose by nearly 60% in the first nine months of 2026, the German state-owned utility said on Tuesday, as it prepares for an ownership change that could see the group being sold to a strategic buyer.

German Government's Stake and Sector Overhaul

Berlin's Plans for Uniper

• Berlin is currently seeking to cut its stake in Uniper to a blocking minority after bailing out the firm in 2022, in what could become the largest overhaul of Germany's energy sector since Europe's energy crisis four years ago.

Financial Highlights

Adjusted Core Profit

• Nine-month adjusted core profit was up 59.8% at €1.024 billion ($1.15 billion).

Adjusted Net Profit

• Nine-month adjusted net profit more than doubled to €579 million.

Operational Updates

Gas Storage Levels

• The group's gas caverns, excluding the to-be-commissioned Breitbrunn facility that is due to be decommissioned, were 81% full, the company said.

Net Loss and Accounting Standards

Impact of IFRS on Results

• Uniper swung to a nine-month net loss of €502 million, as IFRS accounting standards demand the company must reflect higher forward power prices in its sales.($1 = 0.8908 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Uniper delivered a robust recovery in profitability through the first nine months of 2026, with core profit rising nearly 60% to €1.024 billion and adjusted net profit more than doubling to €579 million.
  • Germany’s government is actively pursuing a “dual-track” strategy—preparing for both a sale of up to ~74% stake and a possible IPO—aiming to retain a blocking minority while reshaping the energy sector’s structure.
  • Uniper’s gas storage readiness strengthened: gas caverns (excluding the soon-decommissioned Breitbrunn facility) were filled to 81%, surpassing national averages and enhancing winter supply resilience.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Uniper's nine-month core profit increase in 2026?
Uniper's nine-month adjusted core profit rose by 59.8% to €1.024 billion.
What changes are expected in Uniper's ownership?
Germany is seeking to cut its stake in Uniper to a blocking minority, potentially leading to a sale to a strategic buyer.
What was Uniper's nine-month adjusted net profit?
Uniper's nine-month adjusted net profit more than doubled to €579 million.
What is the status of Uniper's gas caverns?
Uniper's gas caverns, excluding those pending decommission, were 81% full.
Why did Uniper report a net loss despite higher core profit?
Uniper reported a net loss of €502 million due to IFRS accounting standards reflecting higher forward power prices.

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