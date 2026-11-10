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Finance

Italy to allow Poste Italiane financial arm to buy bank, insurer stakes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Italy Approves Bancoposta Decree for Bank and Insurer Stake Acquisitions

Overview of the Bancoposta Decree and Its Implications

Approval and Scope of the Decree

ROME, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy has approved a decree allowing Bancoposta, the financial services arm of the Italian postal service operator, to buy stakes in financial sector companies, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said.

Sectors Affected by the Decree

The Poste Italiane unit will be allowed to buy stakes in banks, insurers and reinsurers as well as asset managers and e-money firms, the cabinet office said in a statement issued late on Monday.

Restrictions on Bancoposta's Acquisitions

Bancoposta will be forbidden from owning controlling stakes in "banks and financial intermediaries".

Oversight and Regulatory Provisions

Italy's cabinet office and economy ministry did not immediately respond to questions about the rationale for the decree, which also includes provisions to ensure oversight of Bancoposta, to be coordinated by Italy's central bank. 

Poste Italiane's Strategic Evolution

Poste Italiane has evolved into a financial conglomerate by expanding beyond its core postal business into payments, mobile services, energy supply, insurance and investment products.

Future Plans and Competitive Strategy

It is now overhauling its financial services operations as it seeks to better compete with fintechs and digital banks, with plans to create a new hub that will more closely integrate its banking and digital payments businesses. 

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Valentina Za and Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Bancoposta gains expanded investment powers in the financial sector, though restricted from holding controlling stakes.
  • Oversight of its new acquisition capabilities will be coordinated by the Bank of Italy to ensure regulatory prudence.
  • This move aligns with Poste Italiane’s broader strategy to consolidate its financial services—from payments to insurance—into an integrated financial hub and compete with fintech rivals.

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent decree has Italy approved for Bancoposta?
Italy approved a decree allowing Bancoposta to buy stakes in banks, insurers, asset managers, and e-money firms.
What is Bancoposta forbidden from doing under the new decree?
Bancoposta is forbidden from owning controlling stakes in banks and financial intermediaries.
Which authority will oversee Bancoposta's new activities?
The oversight of Bancoposta's activities will be coordinated by Italy's central bank.
Why is Poste Italiane overhauling its financial services operations?
Poste Italiane is overhauling its financial services to better compete with fintechs and digital banks.

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