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Finance

Grocery supplier Princes sees canned goods demand jump on UK stockpiling push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Princes Reports Jump in Canned Goods Demand as UK Stockpiling Rises

Surge in Demand and Business Impact

Government Campaign Drives Consumer Behavior

Nov 10 - Princes Group said on Tuesday that demand for its canned fish, meat and vegetables had increased since the UK government launched a campaign encouraging households to stockpile emergency supplies.

The demand for essentials has risen since late October when the government asked households to keep three days of bottled water and non-perishable food to boost preparedness amid internet outages, unprecedented heat, drought and wildfires.

Company Response to Increased Demand

"The increase in demand for our ambient food products following the UK Government's Be Ready campaign, further reinforces the relevance of our core categories," interim CEO Giuseppe Mastrolia said in a statement without disclosing any precise details.

Changing Consumer Habits

Princes, which owns Princes Tuna, Napolina sauces and Branston beans, is also benefiting from consumers eating at home more often amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Financial Performance and Strategic Moves

The company is also raising prices to combat higher costs due to the Iran war and inflation and is in negotiations with its customers, which include supermarkets and convenience stores, to pass on these costs.

Its revenue increased 10% to £1.52 billion ($2.04 billion) in the nine months to September, driven by acquisitions in France, Germany and Italy. The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook and said it was making progress to achieve its medium-term adjusted core profit margin target of 9%.

Stock Market Reaction

Princes' shares, already down roughly 18% so far this year on concerns about costs, slipped 2% in early trade. ($1 = 0.7437 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Krisha Bhatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Key Takeaways

  • UK government launched the “Be Ready” campaign on 22 October, advising households to store three days’ supply of water and non‑perishable food, prompting increased consumer purchases of ambient goods. (gov.uk)
  • Princes Group saw higher demand for its core ambient categories—canned fish, meat, vegetables—as stated by interim CEO Giuseppe Mastrolia, reflecting the relevance of its products. (londonstockexchange.com)
  • The group’s revenue rose about 10% to £1.52 billion in the nine months to September, driven by acquisitions in France, Germany, and Italy, and it reaffirmed its full‑year outlook, targeting a medium‑term adjusted core profit margin of 9%. (londonstockexchange.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Princes Group seen increased demand for canned goods?
Demand rose after the UK government's campaign urging households to stockpile emergency supplies like canned fish, meat, and vegetables.
What government campaign influenced consumer behavior?
The UK’s 'Be Ready' campaign encouraged households to keep three days of bottled water and non-perishable food to prepare for emergencies.
How has Princes Group responded to higher costs?
Princes is negotiating with supermarkets to raise prices due to the impact of inflation and the Iran war on costs.
Has Princes' revenue increased recently?
Yes, Princes’ revenue grew 10% to £1.52 billion in the nine months to September, partly due to acquisitions in France, Germany, and Italy.
What is Princes Group’s outlook for profit margins?
Princes reaffirmed its full-year outlook and is progressing towards its medium-term adjusted core profit margin target of 9%.

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