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Finance

Infineon cannot expand chip capacity alone, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Finance Semiconductors Markets Manufacturing

Infineon CEO: Customer Support Essential for Chip Capacity Expansion in Europe

Infineon's Strategy for Semiconductor Production Growth

By Nathan Vifflin

Customer Commitments and Expansion Justification

MUNICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon needs commitments from customers to justify further expansion of its semiconductor production capacity, CEO Jochen Hanebeck said on Monday.

Industry Event Insights

Speaking at an industry event ahead of the electronica trade fair in Munich, Hanebeck said chipmakers were already investing heavily in production and research, but could not shoulder the financial risks of expansion alone.

Financial Risks and Customer Involvement

"There are limits to what we can shoulder," Hanebeck said, adding that customer commitments were "definitely" needed to bring additional capacity online.

Recent Investments and Expansion Plans

Infineon opened a new €5 billion ($5.6 billion) semiconductor factory in Dresden, Germany in July, and in October announced plans to invest around €1.1 billion in gallium nitride chip production in Villach, Austria.

Role of Government Support in Semiconductor Investment

Hanebeck said government support remained essential to attracting semiconductor investment, citing economies of scale, existing engineering expertise and public funding as the reasons Infineon continued to expand its European factories.

Comparing European and Global Support

"What we get in Europe is substantial, but as compared to other regions, it's still certainly not a level playing field," he said.

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin. Writing by Toby Sterling. Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Infineon cannot bear expansion risks alone; needs customer commitments to proceed.
  • The €5 billion Smart Power Fab in Dresden, opened July 2, 2026, is the company’s largest investment and doubled its capacity (infineon.com).
  • Infineon plans a €1.1 billion investment in Villach, Austria, for the world’s first high‑volume 300 mm GaN power semiconductor fab, supported by €319 million EU Chips Act funding (infineon.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why can't Infineon expand chip capacity alone?
Infineon's CEO stated that financial risks are too high for the company to expand semiconductor production capacity without customer commitments and government support.
What recent investments has Infineon made in chip production?
Infineon opened a €5 billion semiconductor factory in Dresden and announced a €1.1 billion investment in gallium nitride chip production in Villach.
What support does Infineon require to expand production?
Infineon needs commitments from customers and continued government support to bring additional chip capacity online.
How does European government support compare to other regions?
Infineon's CEO said government support in Europe is substantial but not as favorable as in some other regions, making it harder to create a level playing field.
Why is public funding important for Infineon's expansion?
Public funding supports economies of scale and engineering expertise, helping justify further investments in semiconductor factories.

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