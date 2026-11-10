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ECB may need to hike in Dec, chief economist says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB may need to hike in Dec, chief economist says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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ECB May Hike Interest Rates in December, Chief Economist Says

ECB Policy Outlook and Statements

ECB Chief Economist Signals Possible December Rate Hike

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may need to raise interest rates in December, chief economist Philip Lane told Bloomberg on Tuesday, joining an already long list of policymakers making the case for the bank's third rate hike this year.

Lane's Comments on Interest Rate Decision

"If the information set we have in December is exactly the same as the information set today, then I think it would be prudent indeed to hike," Lane told Bloomberg Television. "There will be more to come in terms of peak inflation."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Philip Lane said a December hike would be “prudent” if the data remains unchanged, pointing to upside inflation risks (uk.finance.yahoo.com)
  • Other policymakers—including Bundesbank’s Nagel and Lithuania’s Simkus—expect a December rate rise as inflation nears twice the 2% target (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • Deutsche Bank sees this likely as the final hike of the cycle, though leadership turnover and energy cost risks could cloud the outlook (images.investinglive.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is considering raising interest rates in December?
The European Central Bank is considering raising interest rates in December, according to its chief economist Philip Lane.
Why might the ECB raise rates in December?
The ECB may raise rates in December if the economic data and inflation outlook remain unchanged.
How many rate hikes has the ECB implemented this year?
If raised in December, it would be the ECB's third rate hike this year.
Who reported the ECB's potential rate hike?
ECB chief economist Philip Lane mentioned the possible rate hike to Bloomberg Television.

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