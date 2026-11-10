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Factbox-What we know about Megaspeed, Singapore-based customer of Nvidia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Megaspeed: Singapore Cloud Firm and Nvidia Customer Under US Investigation

By Xinghui Kok

US Scrutiny and Singapore's Role in the Megaspeed Investigation

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed faces renewed scrutiny as the United States looks into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, alleged to be a spy for Beijing.

Background and Company Details

Here are details of Megaspeed, where Huang used to be an executive.

What is Megaspeed?

Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer, was incorporated in 2015 as 7Road International before changing its name to Megaspeed International in March 2023, its business filings showed.

It is wholly owned by Singapore-registered Swiftdata incorporated in October 2023, which says providing hosting services by non-data centers is its principal activity.

Leadership and Corporate Structure

Two Singapore citizens are listed as officers of both companies. Tan Yong Peng was appointed a director of Swiftdata on October 31, 2023, before becoming a director of Megaspeed less than two weeks later.

The same month, Huang Le ended an eight-month tenure as managing director of Megaspeed, media said. Huang Le is Alice Huang's Chinese name.

Swiftdata also shares an address with Ng Wei Shi Khloe, who is listed as company secretary of both companies. Tan and Ng are the only listed officers of the two firms in their business filings.

Reuters could not immediately contact Swiftdata, and Megaspeed did not respond to a request for comment.

US Scrutiny and Allegations

Megaspeed has faced US scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Beijing ‌gain access ⁠to Nvidia's advanced AI chips whose export to China is restricted.

On its website, it says it is an Nvidia Cloud Partner in the Asia-Pacific region and offers access to the company's GB200 NVL72 and HGX H100 systems.

Financial Performance

Megaspeed's assets increased sharply to $3 billion in 2024 from $33 million in 2023, its business filings showed.

It reported after-tax loss of $20 million in 2024, versus a loss of $21,283 a year earlier, while revenue jumped to $294 million from zero.

Its cashflow statement showed $844,555 went to investing activities in 2024, after financing activities brought in cash of $10 million the previous year.

Singapore's Response and Broader Context

Singapore's Role

Last October Singapore police said they were investigating Megaspeed over "suspected breaches of our domestic laws" after a US senator requested the Commerce Department to investigate whether Megaspeed had diverted Nvidia chips.

Last month, the home affairs ministry responded to remarks in the Wall Street Journal that Singapore was concerned about Alice Huang's ties to Jensen Huang, with authorities separately investigating her alleged links to Chinese intelligence.

Official Statements

"We would like to make clear that neither the Singapore Government nor its officials said this. And there were no such investigations conducted in respect of Alice Huang," it said, while adding that investigations into Megaspeed continue.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on Tuesday.

Singapore as a Hub for Chinese Firms

The wealthy city-state has become a key site for Chinese firms to set up offices in recent years, in efforts to "Singapore-wash", or domicile in trade-focused Singapore to reduce risks from China-US tension.

Singapore has said it does not enforce "unilateral export controls imposed by other countries," but it acts "firmly against companies and individuals who violate our laws and are engaged in fraudulent and dishonest practices". 

It is currently investigating four other individuals charged with chip fraud in an unrelated case.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Founded in 2015 as 7Road International, renamed Megaspeed in March 2023 after spin‑off and acquisition by Swiftdata — now wholly owned by Swiftdata Pte (est. Oct 31 2023) (culperresearch.com)
  • Assets ballooned from US $33 million in 2023 to about US $3 billion in 2024, driven by large “other receivables/payables”; revenue soared to US $294 million while after‑tax loss widened to about US $20 million (culperresearch.com)
  • U.S. probes focus on suspected diversion of restricted Nvidia AI chips via Megaspeed (including its Malaysian arm Speedmatrix) to China; Commerce Department investigation was later transferred to DOJ after Nvidia interceded; Singapore Police continue investigation, denying inquiries into Alice Huang’s intelligence ties (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Megaspeed and its connection to Nvidia?
Megaspeed is a Singapore-based cloud computing firm and an Nvidia Cloud Partner, offering access to Nvidia's advanced AI systems across Asia-Pacific.
Why is Megaspeed under US scrutiny?
Megaspeed is being investigated for allegedly helping Beijing access Nvidia's restricted AI chips, amid concerns about ties to Chinese intelligence.
Who are the key people associated with Megaspeed and Swiftdata?
Tan Yong Peng and Ng Wei Shi Khloe are listed as company officers, while Huang Le (also known as Alice Huang) was a former managing director.
How did Megaspeed's financials change in 2024?
Megaspeed's assets rose sharply to $3 billion in 2024 from $33 million in 2023, with revenue jumping to $294 million and an after-tax loss of $20 million.
Is Singapore investigating Megaspeed for breaching domestic laws?
Yes, Singapore police confirmed an investigation into Megaspeed for suspected breaches of domestic laws, following US concerns over potential chip diversion.

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