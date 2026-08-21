GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian bomb factory acquiring Siemens technology amid sanctions - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image illustrating the Biysk Oleum Factory's acquisition of Siemens equipment via intermediaries, highlighting the circumvention of Western sanctions. This reflects ongoing military production efforts in Russia.
Finance

Spire Healthcare extends Toscafund takeover deadline for fifth time

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Spire Healthcare Gives Toscafund More Time for Takeover Offer Amid Delays

Spire Healthcare Extends Toscafund Takeover Deadline

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Spire Healthcare on Friday extended for the fifth time the deadline for Toscafund Asset Management to make a formal takeover offer for the private hospital operator to September 3.

Toscafund’s Takeover Proposal Details

• Toscafund tabled its 250 pence-per-share proposal on May 14, representing a 66% premium to Spire's closing price the previous day and valuing the company at about £1 billion ($1.36 billion).

Shareholder Position and Due Diligence

• The company, Spire's second-largest shareholder, confirmed its due diligence had concluded and requested the extension to finalise its financing arrangements, which it described as near-final.

Other Potential Buyers

• The proposal follows a prolonged search for a buyer, which also included discussions with investment firms Bridgepoint and Triton regarding a potential takeover of Spire.

Financial Reporting and Market Reaction

Delay in Half-Year Results

• In a separate statement, Spire also pushed back the publication of its half-year results, which it now expects to release by September 30, rather than on September 9

Share Price Performance

• Since Toscafund's takeover offer was disclosed, Spire's shares have gained nearly 57%.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = £0.7329)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks the fifth extension since Toscafund’s initial proposal in May&comma; reflecting ongoing financing and documentation discussions beyond prior July and August deadlines (in.marketscreener.com).
  • Toscafund’s 250 pence‑per‑share bid, valuing Spire around £1 billion, represents a roughly 66 % premium to the pre‑offer share price (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Spire had earlier held talks with Bridgepoint and Triton in its strategic review, though Triton later ruled out a bid (tradingview.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Spire Healthcare extend the takeover deadline for Toscafund?
Spire Healthcare extended the deadline so Toscafund could finalize its financing arrangements for the takeover offer.
How much is Toscafund offering per share for Spire Healthcare?
Toscafund offered 250 pence per share for Spire Healthcare, a 66% premium to the prior closing price.
How many times has the Toscafund offer deadline been extended?
The deadline for Toscafund's offer has now been extended five times.
What has happened to Spire Healthcare’s share price since the offer?
Since Toscafund's offer was disclosed, Spire Healthcare's shares have gained nearly 57%.
When will Spire Healthcare publish its half-year results?
Spire Healthcare now expects to release its half-year results by September 30.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK posts unexpected budget deficit in July as spending rises

UK posts unexpected budget deficit in July as spending rises

Image for Russia arrests nine for planned attacks, espionage on behalf of Ukraine, state agencies report

Russia arrests nine for planned attacks, espionage on behalf of Ukraine, state agencies report

Image for British retail sales soften in July after World Cup boost

British retail sales soften in July after World Cup boost

Image for Monte dei Paschi bids for BPM, Banca Generali to stave off Intesa takeover

Monte dei Paschi bids for BPM, Banca Generali to stave off Intesa takeover

Image for Oil set for second weekly rise as unsettled US-Iran war crimps supply

Oil set for second weekly rise as unsettled US-Iran war crimps supply

Image for Factbox-Who controls whom in Italy's latest banking M&A chess game

Factbox-Who controls whom in Italy's latest banking M&A chess game

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Poland detains man accused of calling for assassination of politicians
Poland detains man accused of calling for assassination of politicians
Image for Under pressure: Tracking the pain in G7 government debt
Under pressure: Tracking the pain in G7 government debt
Image for Prince Harry to learn how much failed Daily Mail lawsuit will cost
Prince Harry to learn how much failed Daily Mail lawsuit will cost
Image for Asia shares downbeat for week as bond yields, oil stay high
Asia shares downbeat for week as bond yields, oil stay high
Image for Dollar falls as investors weigh US Treasury's rescue efforts
Dollar falls as investors weigh US Treasury's rescue efforts
Image for MPS launches all-share offers for Banco BPM, Banca Generali
MPS launches all-share offers for Banco BPM, Banca Generali
Image for Record German debt sales deepen strains for Europe's battered bond market
Record German debt sales deepen strains for Europe's battered bond market
Image for Morning Bid: So much for the Bessent bid
Morning Bid: So much for the Bessent bid
Image for UK consumer confidence jumps to two-year high, GfK says
UK consumer confidence jumps to two-year high, GfK says
Image for Myanmar military offensive targets land for Russia-backed port project
Myanmar military offensive targets land for Russia-backed port project
Image for Analysis-War-hit European markets are far from down and out
Analysis-War-hit European markets are far from down and out
Image for Fidelity International plans to pull out of wholly owned China fund unit, sources say
Fidelity International plans to pull out of wholly owned China fund unit, sources say
View All Finance Posts